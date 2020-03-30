Smaller U.S. cities ripe for virus acceleration, Fauci says

The United States has 2,472 deaths with 142,801 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Worldwide, there have been 34,476 deaths and 733,606 cases.

President Donald Trump listens as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee President Yoshiro Mori delivers a speech during the Tokyo 2020 Executive Board Meeting in Tokyo, Japan Monday, March 30, 2020. Mori said Monday he expects to talk with IOC President Thomas Bach this week about rescheduling the games for next year. (Issei Kato/Pool Photo via AP)

Volunteer workers in a clothing factory manufacturing firefighting gear, make hospital gowns for medical staff to protect them from the coronavirus, in Arnedo, northern Spain, Monday, March 30, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

From right to left, Greek Prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Spokesman of the Greek Parliament Konstantinos Tasoulas, Greek former Prime Minister and leader of the main opposition Syriza party Alexis Tsipras, Greek Socialist party leader Fofi Gennimata and general secretary of the Greek Communist Party Dimitris Koutsoubas attend a short ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The annual military parade commemorates Greek Independence Day, which marks the start of the war of independence in 1821 against the 400-year Ottoman rule, was canceled Wednesday amid a circulation ban imposed to slow the spread of the COVID-19 but a flyover with jets and helicopters took place. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Yannis Kolesidis/Pool via AP)

Spanish Royal Guard soldiers during disinfection work at a hospital to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, March 29, 2020. Spain and Italy demanded more European help as they fight still-surging coronavirus infections amid the continent's worst crisis since World War II. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci says smaller U.S. cities that don’t yet have large numbers of COVID-19 cases are ripe for the type of acceleration that occurred in New York City.

The U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert told ABC’s “Good Morning America” the “dynamics of the outbreak” of the coronavirus in New Orleans and Detroit show signs that “they’re going to take off.”

He’s also concerned about smaller cities across the country.

“There are a number of smaller cities that are sort of percolating along, couple hundred cases, the slope doesn’t look like it’s going up,” Fauci said. “What we’ve learned from painful experience with this outbreak is that it goes along almost on a straight line, then a little acceleration, acceleration, then it goes way up.”

Fauci says that “very consistent pattern” is the same as what’s occurred in New York, Italy, France, Germany and Spain.

“We’re going to have all of these little mini outbreaks throughout various cities in our country,” he said.

Asked about how long the Trump administration’s recommended social distancing guidelines might be in effect, Fauci says, “I think April might do it…but we kept an open mind when we presented it to the president.”

No Easter festivities in Greece

ATHENS, Greece — Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas says Greeks they will have to forego their Easter traditions this year.

Orthodox Easter, which this year falls on April 19, is by far the largest religious holiday in Greece. Families and friends gather, often in summer homes or their native villages in the countryside and on islands, for church services and an Easter Sunday lunch of roasted lamb.

But the government has imposed strict restrictions on movement, banning anyone from traveling to islands unless they are permanent residents and imposing a lockdown on the country in an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Olympics: July 2021

The Tokyo Olympics will open next year in July, the same slot scheduled for this year’s games.

Tokyo organizers say the opening ceremony will take place July 23, 2021. That is almost exactly one year after the games were due to start this year. The IOC and Japanese organizers last week postponed the Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The rescheduled Olympics will start July 23, with the closing ceremony on Aug. 8. The Paralympics were rescheduled to Aug. 24-Sept. 5.

12.3 Spanish health care workers infected

Authorities in Spain say 12,298 health workers in the country have so far tested positive for the coronavirus.

The figure is 14.4% of the total reported infections, which rose on Monday above 85,000. It placed Spain ahead of China and only behind the United States and Italy in the list of nations with greater contagion.

Medical staff has been a cluster for contagion in Spain, where at least nine of Spain’s 17 regions are close or beyond their limit of occupation of intensive care units.

In the hard-hit Madrid region, the military was building additional field hospitals on Monday.

State of emergency urged in Japan

An executive member of Japan’s main medical association urged government officials to consider issuing a state of emergency, saying it will be too late once the coronavirus infection reaches an explosive state.

Satoshi Kamayachi, an executive director of Japan Medical Association and a member of the government-commissioned panel of experts, says the situation warrants a declaration of a state of emergency.

He says most experts at a meeting earlier in the day suggested a state of emergency be issued.

Japan until now was seen as keeping the outbreak under control, but the number of new cases in Tokyo and other cities have spiked since last week. Nationwide, Japan has about 2,600 cases, including 712 from a cruise ship, with 64 deaths. About 1,000 have recovered.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike last Wednesday warned its residents that the city is on the verge infection explosion. She asked its 14 million residents to stay at home over the weekend and suggested a possibility of a hard lockdown in the capital city.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters Monday that Japan is on the edge, but has not reached a stage that requires a state of emergency.

Signs British lockdown is working

LONDON — One of the scientists advising the British government on the coronavirus pandemic says there are signs that the effective lockdown of much of the country is working.

Professor Neil Ferguson thinks the epidemic is “just about slowing” as a result of the social distancing measures the government has imposed over the past couple of weeks.

That’s evidenced by the number of new hospital admissions, he told BBC radio.

“It’s not yet plateaued so the numbers can be increasing every day but the rate of that increase has slowed,” he said.

Ferguson, who had to self-isolate himself a couple of weeks ago after showing signs of the COVID-19 illness, says the number of deaths will continue to rise on a daily basis as it is a lagging indicator. Latest figures show that 1,228 people in the U.K. who have tested positive for the virus have died.

The epidemiologist thinks that between 3% to 5% of people in London may have been infected, with between 2% and 3% in the country as a whole.

Laos begins lockdown

BANGKOK — The Southeast Asian nation of Laos, which detected its first COVID-19 cases last week, has instituted a nationwide lockdown.

The state news agency KPL reports that Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith issued an order effective Monday through April 19 prohibiting all citizens and foreigners from leaving their accommodations except for essential activity such as buying food or medical care. Those engaged in agricultural production are allowed out according to rules from their local authorities.

All international checkpoints are closed except for transport of goods and to allow foreigners to return to their countries.

Laos has nine confirmed cases of the coronavirus with no deaths reported. The country of about 7.4 million people is one of the poorest in Asia.

Myanmar, which also reported its first COVID-19 cases last week, is closing its airports to all commercial passenger flights at midnight Monday through April 13. Exceptions are allowed with official permission for relief flights, all cargo flights and medical evacuations.

Myanmar, with a population of more than 56 million, is also one of the region’s poorer countries. It has 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases with no deaths.