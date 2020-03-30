46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Smaller U.S. cities ripe for virus acceleration, Fauci says

The Associated Press
March 30, 2020 - 6:34 am
 

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci says smaller U.S. cities that don’t yet have large numbers of COVID-19 cases are ripe for the type of acceleration that occurred in New York City.

The U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert told ABC’s “Good Morning America” the “dynamics of the outbreak” of the coronavirus in New Orleans and Detroit show signs that “they’re going to take off.”

He’s also concerned about smaller cities across the country.

“There are a number of smaller cities that are sort of percolating along, couple hundred cases, the slope doesn’t look like it’s going up,” Fauci said. “What we’ve learned from painful experience with this outbreak is that it goes along almost on a straight line, then a little acceleration, acceleration, then it goes way up.”

Fauci says that “very consistent pattern” is the same as what’s occurred in New York, Italy, France, Germany and Spain.

“We’re going to have all of these little mini outbreaks throughout various cities in our country,” he said.

Asked about how long the Trump administration’s recommended social distancing guidelines might be in effect, Fauci says, “I think April might do it…but we kept an open mind when we presented it to the president.”

No Easter festivities in Greece

ATHENS, Greece — Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas says Greeks they will have to forego their Easter traditions this year.

Orthodox Easter, which this year falls on April 19, is by far the largest religious holiday in Greece. Families and friends gather, often in summer homes or their native villages in the countryside and on islands, for church services and an Easter Sunday lunch of roasted lamb.

But the government has imposed strict restrictions on movement, banning anyone from traveling to islands unless they are permanent residents and imposing a lockdown on the country in an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Olympics: July 2021

The Tokyo Olympics will open next year in July, the same slot scheduled for this year’s games.

Tokyo organizers say the opening ceremony will take place July 23, 2021. That is almost exactly one year after the games were due to start this year. The IOC and Japanese organizers last week postponed the Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The rescheduled Olympics will start July 23, with the closing ceremony on Aug. 8. The Paralympics were rescheduled to Aug. 24-Sept. 5.

12.3 Spanish health care workers infected

Authorities in Spain say 12,298 health workers in the country have so far tested positive for the coronavirus.

The figure is 14.4% of the total reported infections, which rose on Monday above 85,000. It placed Spain ahead of China and only behind the United States and Italy in the list of nations with greater contagion.

Medical staff has been a cluster for contagion in Spain, where at least nine of Spain’s 17 regions are close or beyond their limit of occupation of intensive care units.

In the hard-hit Madrid region, the military was building additional field hospitals on Monday.

State of emergency urged in Japan

An executive member of Japan’s main medical association urged government officials to consider issuing a state of emergency, saying it will be too late once the coronavirus infection reaches an explosive state.

Satoshi Kamayachi, an executive director of Japan Medical Association and a member of the government-commissioned panel of experts, says the situation warrants a declaration of a state of emergency.

He says most experts at a meeting earlier in the day suggested a state of emergency be issued.

Japan until now was seen as keeping the outbreak under control, but the number of new cases in Tokyo and other cities have spiked since last week. Nationwide, Japan has about 2,600 cases, including 712 from a cruise ship, with 64 deaths. About 1,000 have recovered.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike last Wednesday warned its residents that the city is on the verge infection explosion. She asked its 14 million residents to stay at home over the weekend and suggested a possibility of a hard lockdown in the capital city.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters Monday that Japan is on the edge, but has not reached a stage that requires a state of emergency.

Signs British lockdown is working

LONDON — One of the scientists advising the British government on the coronavirus pandemic says there are signs that the effective lockdown of much of the country is working.

Professor Neil Ferguson thinks the epidemic is “just about slowing” as a result of the social distancing measures the government has imposed over the past couple of weeks.

That’s evidenced by the number of new hospital admissions, he told BBC radio.

“It’s not yet plateaued so the numbers can be increasing every day but the rate of that increase has slowed,” he said.

Ferguson, who had to self-isolate himself a couple of weeks ago after showing signs of the COVID-19 illness, says the number of deaths will continue to rise on a daily basis as it is a lagging indicator. Latest figures show that 1,228 people in the U.K. who have tested positive for the virus have died.

The epidemiologist thinks that between 3% to 5% of people in London may have been infected, with between 2% and 3% in the country as a whole.

Laos begins lockdown

BANGKOK — The Southeast Asian nation of Laos, which detected its first COVID-19 cases last week, has instituted a nationwide lockdown.

The state news agency KPL reports that Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith issued an order effective Monday through April 19 prohibiting all citizens and foreigners from leaving their accommodations except for essential activity such as buying food or medical care. Those engaged in agricultural production are allowed out according to rules from their local authorities.

All international checkpoints are closed except for transport of goods and to allow foreigners to return to their countries.

Laos has nine confirmed cases of the coronavirus with no deaths reported. The country of about 7.4 million people is one of the poorest in Asia.

Myanmar, which also reported its first COVID-19 cases last week, is closing its airports to all commercial passenger flights at midnight Monday through April 13. Exceptions are allowed with official permission for relief flights, all cargo flights and medical evacuations.

Myanmar, with a population of more than 56 million, is also one of the region’s poorer countries. It has 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases with no deaths.

MOST READ
1
Costco reduces hours at Las Vegas Valley stores, gasoline pumps
Costco reduces hours at Las Vegas Valley stores, gasoline pumps
2
Sisolak orders halt to all evictions
Sisolak orders halt to all evictions
3
Court transcripts detail police detective’s affair with stripper
Court transcripts detail police detective’s affair with stripper
4
Apartment complex, social media users spar over rent-payment flier
Apartment complex, social media users spar over rent-payment flier
5
Jeff Lowe of ‘Tiger King’ wanted attraction in downtown Las Vegas
Jeff Lowe of ‘Tiger King’ wanted attraction in downtown Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Instacart gig worker Summer Cooper, 39, delivers groceries, Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Bellea ...
Instacart workers call for strike as jobs get busier, riskier
By Alexandra Olson and Curt Anderson The Associated Press

A possible strike by Instacart workers highlights the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the grocery delivery business, where workers are worried about their safety as they try to meet a surge in demand for online groceries.

A couple rests on an empty section of Waikiki Beach in Honolulu on Saturday, March 28, 2020. (A ...
Hawaii tourism ebbs as coronavirus restrictions flow
By Caleb Jones The Associated Press

Like many cities across the world, Honolulu came to an eerie standstill this weekend as officials implemented measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic throughout the islands.

A medical worker prepares to reenter a COVID-19 testing tent set up outside Elmhurst Hospital C ...
More than 1,000 die from coronavirus in New York state
By Michael R. Sisak and Marina Villeneuve The Associated Press

New York state surpassed a grim milestone Sunday as its death toll from the coronavirus outbreak climbed above 1,000, less than a month after the first case was detected in the state.

Meagen Matuszyk retrieves personal items from the trunk of her vehicle after it was turned on i ...
Tornado rips through Arkansas college town, 6 hurt
The Associated Press

A tornado ripped through northeast Arkansas on Saturday, leaving six people hurt after hitting commercial and residential areas in the college town of Jonesboro.

Cattle rancher Joe Whitesell rides his horse in a field near Dufur, Oregon, as he helps a frien ...
US counties without coronavirus are mostly rural, poor
By Morgan Lee and Nicky Forster The Associated Press

As the coronavirus rages across the United States, mainly in large urban areas, more than a third of U.S. counties have yet to report a single positive test result for COVID-19 infections, an analysis by The Associated Press shows.

Read More