Smoke smell forces Horizon Air flight to make emergency landing

A Horizon Air plane bound for New Mexico made an emergency landing back in Oregon after the smell of smoke was discovered.

(Facebook)

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Horizon Air plane bound for New Mexico made an emergency landing back in Oregon after the smell of smoke was discovered.

Alaska Airlines, which oversees Horizon, said Flight 2794 was headed for Albuquerque, New Mexico, when it departed Portland, Oregon at 9:25 a.m. Saturday.

The plane returned shortly after at 10 a.m.

No smoke was seen but officials said the captain piloting the plane made the landing out of caution.

The airline also said workers were inspecting the plane as a precaution would book new flights for its passengers.