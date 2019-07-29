110°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Snake snack! Photographer captures copperhead eating a cicada

The Associated Press
July 29, 2019 - 12:45 pm
 

OZARK, Ark. — An amateur photographer has snapped some startling gone-in-a-gulp images of a venomous snake devouring an unlucky bug at Ozark National Forest in Arkansas.

Charlton McDaniel of Fort Smith says he was “fascinated and captivated” to see a copperhead eat a newly emerged cicada at dusk on July 17.

The 42-year-old McDaniel told The Associated Press that he was in the forest for some moonlight kayaking when he noticed a molting cicada.

McDaniel says the snake showed up, and he twice scared off the reptile. McDaniel says he went to his vehicle and when he returned the snake grabbed the insect.

McDaniel says the copperhead became aware of his presence, finished swallowing the cicada and slithered off.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Cancer patient Kim Lauerman poses for a portrait in her home Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Alpha ...
Doctors say medical insurers increasingly interfere with care
By Tom Murphy The Associated Press

No independent research tracks how frequently insurance issues delay or curtail care nationally, but doctors say they’ve seen a marked increase in difficulties in recent years.

In a July 10, 2019, file photo Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the Hous ...
Despite strong economy, Fed set to cut rates for first time in decade
By Martin Crutsinger and Stan Choe The Associated Press

There’s little dispute that the Federal Reserve this week will do something it hasn’t done since 2008, when the U.S. economy was mired in the Great Recession: Cut its benchmark interest rate.

This Monday, May 20, 2019 photo shows mature marijuana plants beginning to bloom under artifici ...
New York cuts penalties for marijuana possession
By Ryan Tarinelli The Associated Press

New York’s governor signed a bill Monday that softens penalties for possessing small amounts of marijuana and allows for the expungement of some past convictions.