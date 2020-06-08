80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Social media vigilantes falsely link ex-officer to teens’ attack

By Michael Kunzelman The Associated Press
June 8, 2020 - 2:35 pm
 

SILVER SPRING, Md. — John Damskey’s nightmare began with his wife getting emails from strangers telling her she should be ashamed of her husband, a retired police officer. Their phones wouldn’t stop ringing with calls from unfamiliar numbers. Some even called his 74-year-old mother.

Baffled by the barrage of hate last Thursday, Damskey plugged his name into the internet and made a horrifying discovery: Mobs of Twitter users were falsely accusing him of being the bicyclist on a Maryland trail who accosted three young adults posting flyers protesting the death of George Floyd.

Millions of users have viewed a video last Monday’s encounter on the Capital Crescent Trail in Bethesda, a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C. One of them was Damskey, who knew he wasn’t the culprit and did nothing to provoke the death threats and angry messages directed at him.

Damskey, 53, was one of at least two men who were falsely accused by internet vigilantes who posted their photos and personal information on Twitter before police on Friday arrested and charged another man, 60-year-old Anthony Brennan III, with assaulting the three protest supporters.

Damskey, who served as a Montgomery County police officer for nearly 30 years before retiring in 2016, described the experience as surreal and terrifying.

“I’ve got a wife who is in tears. My mom is scared to death,” he told The Associated Press on Monday in his first interview about his ordeal. “It’s sad. It’s scary. It’s something that I don’t ever want to go through again.”

‘Sick with remorse’

Brennan, a Kensington, Maryland, resident, issued a statement through his lawyers in which he said he was “sick with remorse for the pain and fear I caused the victims on the trail.”

The Maryland-National Capital Park Police said it received hundreds of tips from the public before detectives arrested Brennan on three counts of second-degree assault. Brennan grabbed the flyers from one of the young women and pushed his bicycle towards a man, knocking him to the ground, the department said in a news release.

The three victims, who ranged from 18 and 19 years old, said they were posting flyers promoting justice for George Floyd, the black man who died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on the neck for nearly nine minutes, ignoring his cries of “I can’t breathe.”

After Brennan’s arrest, the company that apparently employed him tweeted a statement that it had fired an employee who had “engaged in disturbing, wrongful, and completely unacceptable behavior directed towards peaceful demonstrators.”

Before Brennan’s arrest, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh tweeted that another Twitter user, Peter Weinberg, wasn’t a suspect in the assault investigation. A day earlier, Frosh had tweeted a link to the viral video and asked the public to contact him or a county prosecutor if they recognized the cyclist.

Weinberg posted a police report to prove that detectives had cleared him of any involvement.

“We must align in the fight for justice and equality — but not at the cost of due process and the right to privacy and safety. Let’s use Twitter to amplify the positive wave,” Weinberg later tweeted.

Contacted Twitter

Rene Sandler, an attorney and longtime friend of Damskey, offered to help him. She contacted Twitter’s legal department Friday and reported as many “dangerous, harassing, targeted” tweets as she could find. She said Twitter has removed many if not all of those tweets.

“They responded swiftly and took it incredibly seriously,” she said.

However, Sandler said she has talked with Damskey about possibly pursuing slander, libel or defamation claims against Twitter users and others who harassed him and his family.

“We continue to monitor social media and we will not hesitate to take action against any person who is publishing false information about John and his family,” she said.

Damskey said he saw tweets that endangered his son, Michael, a police officer, and other relatives who have served as police officers and firefighters.

Damskey didn’t have a Twitter account, but he and his wife deleted their Facebook accounts after the abuse started last week.

“I don’t know who has seen it and who hasn’t, but my reputation is shot. Once they see something like this, there’s always going to be that question,” he said.

MOST READ
1
LA visitor hits for $670K on Las Vegas Strip
LA visitor hits for $670K on Las Vegas Strip
2
Las Vegas wraps up 1st post-shutdown weekend
Las Vegas wraps up 1st post-shutdown weekend
3
Treasure Island: Go behind the scenes at the resort’s reopening
Treasure Island: Go behind the scenes at the resort’s reopening
4
Travelers head home after weekend at Las Vegas casinos
Travelers head home after weekend at Las Vegas casinos
5
Coronavirus strain in Nevada may be more contagious
Coronavirus strain in Nevada may be more contagious
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Derek Chauvin (Hennepin County Sheriff via AP)
Bond raised to $1M for former officer charged in Floyd’s death
By Steve Karnowski The Associated Press

Derek Chauvin, 44, said almost nothing during an 11-minute hearing in which he appeared before Hennepin County Judge Denise Reilly on closed-circuit TV from the state’s maximum security prison.

Protesters march Saturday, June 6, 2020, in New York. Demonstrations continue across the United ...
Q&A: When protesters cry ‘defund the police’, what does it mean?
By Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

It’s not necessarily about gutting police department budgets. Still, some activists and lawmakers have raised the possibility of completely disbanding police departments, clouding the more complicated message.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., center, and other members of Congress, kneel and observe ...
Democrats unveil police overhaul, take a knee at Capitol
By Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press

“We cannot settle for anything less than transformative structural change,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, drawing on the nation’s history of slavery.

In a June 20, 2019, file photo, tourists visit Times Square in New York. After three months of ...
New York reopening tests city torn by crises
By Jennifer Peltz The Associated Press

New York City will try to turn a page when it begins reopening Monday after getting hit first by the coronavirus, then an outpouring of rage over racism and police brutality.

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2017, file photo, former President Barack Obama, right, and former firs ...
Obamas deliver speeches during YouTube virtual ceremony
By Jonathan Landrum Jr. The Associated Press

Former President Barack Obama along with his wife, Michelle, delivered speeches during YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020” virtual ceremony. The duo, along with a wide-ranging, star-studded lineup including Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Tom Brady, offered inspirational messages.

James Bennet, shown here in 2017 in New York, has resigned as editorial page editor of The New ...
NY Times editorial page editor resigns amid fury over op-ed
The Associated Press

The New York Times’ editorial page editor has resigned amid outrage over an op-ed by a Republican senator who advocated using federal troops to quell protests — outrage that only grew when it was revealed the editor had not read the piece before publication.

 
Romney joins protest march in Washington
The Associated Press

U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney marched in a protest against police mistreatment of minorities in the nation’s capital, making him the first known Republican senator to do so.