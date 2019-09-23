87°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Soldier arrested after talk of killing activists, bombing network, says US

By Michael Balsamo The Associated Press
September 23, 2019 - 11:40 am
 

WASHINGTON — A U.S. Army soldier shared bomb-making instructions online and also discussed killing activists and bombing a news network, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.

Jarrett William Smith, a 24-year old private first class infantry soldier stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas, was charged with one count of distributing information related to explosives and weapons of mass destruction.

Prosecutors allege Smith discussed his plan to kill far-left-leaning “antifa” activists and described how to build a bomb that could be triggered by calling a cellphone. They allege that he also said on Facebook that he was interested in traveling to Ukraine to fight with a paramilitary group known as Azov Batallion.

Court papers say Smith also suggested targeting a major news network with a car bomb. The news network was not identified.

In an online chat group, Smith allegedly discussed in August with a confidential source a plan to conduct an attack within the United States and said he was looking for more “radicals” like himself, the complaint alleges. He talked about destroying nearby cell towers or a local news station.

In an interview before his arrest, Smith told investigators he knows how to make improvised explosives devices and that he routinely provides instruction on building them. He stated he did this to cause “chaos.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Pakistani President Ashraf Ghani at the Int ...
Democrats press for whistleblower complaint details, impeachment
By Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press

Congressional Democrats on Monday pressed their demands for full disclosure of a whistleblower’s complaint about President Donald Trump and intensified their calls for impeachment. Trump insisted anew he did nothing wrong.

In a Nov. 26, 2018, file photo, a Pacific Gas & Electric lineman works to repair a power line i ...
California utility may again cut power amid wildfire danger
By Olga R. Rodriguez The Associated Press

Pacific Gas & Electric is considering cutting power to try to head off wildfires sparked by electrical equipment, as fall brings back dangerous fire conditions that led to the deadliest and most destructive blazes in California history.

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg, of Sweden, addresses the Climate Action Summit in the Un ...
16-year-old activist chides UN, leaders on climate actions
By Seth Borenstein The Associated Press

World leader after world leader told the United Nations on Monday that they will do more to prevent a warming world from reaching even more dangerous levels, but as they made their pledges, they conceded it was not enough.

Afghans transport the body of a woman who was killed during a raid conducted by Afghan special ...
40 civilians killed in anti-Taliban raid backed by US, say Afghans
By Rahim Faiez The Associated Press

The civilian deaths in Sunday night’s raids on Taliban hideouts further rattled Afghanistan amid an upsurge in violence that’s followed the collapse this month of U.S.-Taliban peace talks to end America’s longest war.

In a Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, union members picket outside a General Motors facility in Lang ...
No end in sight as GM strike enters 2nd week
By Tom Krisher The Associated Press

The strike against General Motors by 49,000 United Auto Workers entered its second week Monday with progress reported in negotiations but no clear end in sight.

Thomas Cook staff speak with British passengers at Palma de Mallorca airport on Monday Sept. 23 ...
Perfect storm of change, $2B in debt and Brexit sank Thomas Cook
By David McHugh The Associated Press

British tour operator Thomas Cook fell victim to multiple setbacks including shifting travel habits, the rise of online booking sites, the sinking pound and even unusually hot weather that encouraged fewer Northern Europeans to travel.

In an Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father's, Vice Pre ...
Hunter Biden said he didn’t use influence with father in Ukraine unrest
By Stephen Braun and Lynn Berry The Associated Press

In 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden was at the forefront of American diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine’s fragile democratic government as it sought to fend off Russian aggression and root out corruption. So it raised eyebrows when Biden’s son Hunter was hired by a Ukrainian gas company.

President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at ...
Trump to face questions about Ukraine, Iran, allies during 3-day UN visit
By Jonathan Lemire The Associated Press

President Donald Trump heads into his three-day visit to the United Nations this week hoping to lean on strained alliances while fending off questions about whether he sought foreign help to damage a political rival.

This photo shows a tour bus that was carrying Chinese-speaking tourists after it crashed near B ...
Bus driver in fatal Utah crash was on first trip, officials say
By Brady McCombs and Lindsay Whitehurst The Associated Press

The National Transportation Safety Board is researching the driver’s background, license qualification and medical history, an investigator-in-charge for the agency said Sunday night.