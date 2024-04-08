57°F
Some Israeli forces withdraw from south Gaza

Avraham Harush, father of Israeli solider Sergeant Reef Harush, mourns over his grave in Ramat David, Israel, Sunday, April 7, 2024. Harush, 20, was killed during Israel's ground operation in the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli army has been battling Palestinian militants in the war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Relatives of hundreds killed or kidnapped to Gaza in a cross-border attack by Hamas at the Nova music festival take part in a memorial ceremony on the sixth month anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023 attack, at the festival site in Re'im, southern Israel, on Sunday, April 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Relatives of a young woman killed in a cross-border attack by Hamas that killed or kidnapped hundreds of revelers at the Nova music festival comfort each other at the site in Re'im, southern Israel, Sunday, April 7, 2024, on the sixth month anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023 attack. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Relatives of a young woman killed in a cross-border attack by Hamas that killed or kidnapped hundreds of revelers at the Nova music festival comfort each other at the site in Re'im, southern Israel, Sunday, April 7, 2024, on the sixth month anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023 attack. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Israeli demonstrators call on the government to secure the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by Hamas during a rally marking six months since the outbreak of war against the Islamic militant group, outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Sunday, April 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
By Jack Jeffery and Tia Goldenberg The Associated Press
April 7, 2024 - 7:57 pm
 
Updated April 7, 2024 - 7:57 pm

JERUSALEM — Israel’s military announced Sunday it had withdrawn its forces from the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, wrapping up a key phase in its ground offensive against the Hamas terrorist group and bringing its troop presence in the territory to one of the lowest levels since the six-month war began.

But defense officials said troops were merely regrouping as the army prepares to move into Hamas’ last stronghold, Rafah. “The war in Gaza continues, and we are far from stopping,” said the military chief, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi.

Local broadcaster Channel 13 TV reported that Israel was preparing to begin evacuating Rafah within one week and the process could take several months.

Still, the withdrawal was a milestone as Israel and Hamas marked six months of fighting. Military officials, speaking on condition of anonymity under army policy, said a “significant force” remained in Gaza to continue targeted operations including in Khan Younis, hometown of the Hamas leader, Yehya Sinwar.

Israel for weeks has vowed a ground offensive in nearby Rafah. But the city shelters some 1.4 million people — more than half of Gaza’s population. The prospect of an offensive has raised global alarm, including from Israel’s top ally, the U.S., which has demanded to see a credible plan to protect civilians. Allowing people to return to nearby Khan Younis could relieve some pressure on Rafah.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby repeated on Sunday the U.S. opposition to a Rafah offensive and told ABC the U.S. believes that the partial Israeli withdrawal “is really just about rest and refit for these troops that have been on the ground for four months and not necessarily, that we can tell, indicative of some coming new operation for these troops.”

The six-month mark has been met with growing frustration in Israel, where anti-government protests have swelled and anger is mounting over what some see as government inaction to help free about 130 remaining hostages, about a quarter of whom Israel says are dead. Hamas terrorists took about 250 captives when they crossed from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

Several thousand protesters called for a “hostage deal now” at a rally outside the Knesset in Jerusalem, organized by hostages’ families. In southern Israel, weeping relatives gathered at the site of a music festival where more than 300 people were killed on Oct. 7.

Negotiations in pursuit of a cease-fire in exchange for the hostages’ release were expected to resume in Cairo on Sunday. An Israeli delegation led by the head of the Mossad intelligence agency was going to Cairo, according to an Israeli official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

By Mike Corder The Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Preliminary hearings open Monday at the United Nations’ top court in a case that seeks an end to German military and other aid to Israel, based on claims that Berlin is “facilitating” acts of genocide and breaches of international law in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

