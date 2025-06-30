Some of Costco’s most popular products could soon disappear

In a 49-page complaint, Lululemon accused Costco of blatantly ripping off some of its most recognizable styles.

A Costco store is seen in Henderson in this Review-Journal file photo. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There’s nothing shoppers love more than a good deal that feels like a steal.

On TikTok, in dressing rooms, and all over Reddit, one retailer keeps getting called out…for all the right reasons.

Its private-label styles are racking up views for being nearly identical to a cult-favorite brand. We’re talking same fit, same stitching, same color. Some say the only thing missing is the logo.

And people are obsessed.

The $25 hoodie that looks like it should cost $118? Sold out.

The $20 pants that had fans doing double takes? Viral.

There’s a whole corner of the internet dedicated to spotting these “dupes,” and the side-by-side try-ons don’t lie.

Personally, I’ve never been a fan of dupes…they never last. But other people can’t seem to get enough.

Some believe they’re made in the same factories. Others just like scoring the look for less.

But while carts keep filling and views keep climbing, one brand isn’t flattered.

It’s calling out copycat behavior.

And it just lawyered up.

Lululemon is taking Costco to court. Image source: Shutterstock

Lululemon sues Costco over trademark and design infringement

In a 49-page complaint filed June 27, Lululemon accused Costco of blatantly ripping off some of its most recognizable styles…and the athleisure giant is not playing games.

Lululemon claims that Costco’s Kirkland brand, along with other private-label items it sells, are infringing on its most iconic designs.

The lawsuit names six specific products, including Kirkland’s 5-Pocket Performance Pant, Danskin Half-Zip Hoodies, and Spyder Women’s Yoga Jackets.

According to Lululemon, these items copy design elements from its ABC pants, SCUBA hoodies, and DEFINE jackets. We’re talking fabric, seam shapes, and even color names like “Tidewater Teal.”

Lululemon argues this goes way beyond inspiration and crosses into deception.

The complaint claims some shoppers may believe the two brands are connected, or worse, think they’re buying the real thing.

Costco has faced copycat accusations before. But this time, the brand being copied isn’t letting it slide.

Lululemon wants damages. A full accounting of profits. And an immediate stop to sales.

It even attached side-by-side product comparisons and design patents to make its case.

Lululemon vs. Costco highlights growing tension over dupes

At the center of this case is a bigger question: what happens when a low-price powerhouse goes after a cult-favorite brand?

Costco isn’t just about bulk paper towels and $1.50 hot dogs. Its Kirkland private label is a retail juggernaut.

Private-label sales now make up more than a third of Costco’s total revenue. And apparel is playing a growing role in that success.

Meanwhile, Lululemon is famously protective of its designs — and it has reason to be. Pieces like the ABC pant and SCUBA hoodie don’t just sell. They sell out. And they almost never go on sale.

Lululemon claims Costco is riding the wave of its reputation. That it’s creating confusion among shoppers and cashing in on the brand’s popularity.

With “dupe culture” dominating social media and counterfeits popping up everywhere, the company clearly sees this as a turning point.

If Lululemon wins, it could reshape the rules for private-label copycats. If it doesn’t, retailers may just take dupe culture to the next level.

