Some residents of town devastated by Camp Fire allowed back

Some Paradise residents will be allowed to go home (CBS Sacramento/Inform)

Homes leveled by the Camp Fire line the Ridgewood Mobile Home Park retirement community in Paradise, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Jean Uno searches for heirlooms at her parent's Magalia, Calif., home, destroyed by the Camp Fire, on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Uno also lost her home in Paradise during the blaze. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Following the Camp Fire, Jedediah Welch helps his friend Sara Sullivan, left, search for belongings at her Magalia, Calif., home on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A chair rests outside Cypress Meadows Post-Acute, a nursing home leveled by the Camp Fire, on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Scorched wheelchairs rest outside Cypress Meadows Post-Acute, a nursing home leveled by the Camp Fire, on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

PARADISE, Calif. — Some residents of a Northern California town devastated by a deadly wildfire will be allowed to return home Wednesday, nearly a month after the blaze swept through the town, authorities said.

Evacuation orders will be lifted Wednesday for some neighborhoods in Paradise, where a fire destroyed about 14,000 homes and killed at least 85 people, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

All residents will be allowed back by Thursday, the statement said.

More than 50,000 people in Paradise and two neighboring communities were forced to flee the wind-driven flames on Nov. 8 that charred 240 square miles (622 square kilometers).

The communities will have very limited services for residents for the immediate future, and authorities urged residents to bring food, water and fuel for their vehicles with them.

Residents were also warned they should not move back into residents until ash and hazardous waste have been cleared away. And they were told that rain could increase risks in fire-impacted areas for flash floods and mud and debris flows.