Someone tried to ship 50 pounds of marijuana candy, police say

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Police have seized 50 pounds of marijuana-infused candy from the FedEx shipping facility in Windsor Locks.

Police tell WVIT-TV the candy was discovered by staff at the facility who were inspecting a damaged package.

They say that package contained more than 100 bags of marijuana-laced candies, 10 bags filled with marijuana plants and a large bag filled with syringes containing an unidentified drug.

No arrests have been made. Police say it appears the package was dropped off at the facility and was being shipped within the state.

Police say the street value of the drugs is about $25,000