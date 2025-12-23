‘Sopranos’ actor indicted for attempted murder in road rage shooting

An actor whose credits include HBO’s hit “The Sopranos,” as well as the films “J. Edgar” and “The Prestige,” has been indicted on charges related to a road rage incident, during which he shot a woman in the face, police said.

The Galloway Township Police Department arrested Ernest W. Heinz, 46, for the attempted homicide of Maritza Arias-Galva of Galloway Township, New Jersey. (Galloway Township Police Department/TNS)

A New Jersey actor whose credits include HBO’s hit “The Sopranos,” as well as the films “J. Edgar” and “The Prestige,” has been indicted on charges related to a road rage incident, during which he shot a woman in the face near Stockton University, police said.

Ernest Heinz is facing 31 counts in connection with the violent rampage, including first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, NJ Advance Media reported. He was arrested on Sept. 11, hours after he allegedly shot Maritza Arias-Galva at a traffic light on Vera King Farris Drive in Galloway Township.

Arias-Galva told authorities she had her turn signal on and was attempting to merge into a single lane on South Pomona Road when she was cut off by Heinz, according to court documents. As they both approached the upcoming light, Heinz “yelled at her, reached his hand out the window and fired a single shot,” Capt. Mark D’Esposito of the Galloway Township Police Department said at the time.

Prosecutors claimed that the 48-year-old actor also shouted, “I’m going to kill you,” during his violent outburst.

When officers arrived on the scene around 12:30 p.m., they found Arias-Galva suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound to the upper nose.

Cops eventually located Heinz after the victim called 911 to say she’d been shot, describing her attacker as a white male with his blond hair in a ponytail. She said he was driving a white Honda SUV that fled toward the Stockton University campus grounds.

Heinz is scheduled for arraignment in late January.

In addition to a series of minor roles in film and TV, Heinz served as a face model for the “Resident Evil” video game series. According to his website, he also worked as a real estate and mortgage broker.