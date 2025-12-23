54°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

‘Sopranos’ actor indicted for attempted murder in road rage shooting

Police lights. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police lights. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Galloway Township Police Department arrested Ernest W. Heinz, 46, for the attempted homicid ...
The Galloway Township Police Department arrested Ernest W. Heinz, 46, for the attempted homicide of Maritza Arias-Galva of Galloway Township, New Jersey. (Galloway Township Police Department/TNS)
More Stories
As prisoners stand looking out from a cell, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks duri ...
‘60 Minutes’ pulls story about Trump deportations from its lineup
In this undated photo provided by her attorney, Todd Pomerleau, Any Lucia Lopez Belloza celebra ...
College student deported during Thanksgiving travel describes ICE officer’s intimidation
A Real ID sign is displayed as travelers wait to go through security check point at O'Hare Inte ...
A major change is coming to a decades-old TSA rule at US airports
People line up to buy Powerball tickets outside of the Primm Valley Lotto Store on Monday, Dec. ...
No winner: Powerball jackpot grows to $1.7B for Christmas Eve — PHOTOS
Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
December 23, 2025 - 9:29 am
 

A New Jersey actor whose credits include HBO’s hit “The Sopranos,” as well as the films “J. Edgar” and “The Prestige,” has been indicted on charges related to a road rage incident, during which he shot a woman in the face near Stockton University, police said.

Ernest Heinz is facing 31 counts in connection with the violent rampage, including first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, NJ Advance Media reported. He was arrested on Sept. 11, hours after he allegedly shot Maritza Arias-Galva at a traffic light on Vera King Farris Drive in Galloway Township.

Arias-Galva told authorities she had her turn signal on and was attempting to merge into a single lane on South Pomona Road when she was cut off by Heinz, according to court documents. As they both approached the upcoming light, Heinz “yelled at her, reached his hand out the window and fired a single shot,” Capt. Mark D’Esposito of the Galloway Township Police Department said at the time.

Prosecutors claimed that the 48-year-old actor also shouted, “I’m going to kill you,” during his violent outburst.

When officers arrived on the scene around 12:30 p.m., they found Arias-Galva suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound to the upper nose.

Cops eventually located Heinz after the victim called 911 to say she’d been shot, describing her attacker as a white male with his blond hair in a ponytail. She said he was driving a white Honda SUV that fled toward the Stockton University campus grounds.

Heinz is scheduled for arraignment in late January.

In addition to a series of minor roles in film and TV, Heinz served as a face model for the “Resident Evil” video game series. According to his website, he also worked as a real estate and mortgage broker.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
As prisoners stand looking out from a cell, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks duri ...
‘60 Minutes’ pulls story about Trump deportations from its lineup
By David Bauder Associated Press

An internal CBS News battle over a “60 Minutes” story critical of the Trump administration has exploded publicly, with a correspondent charging it was kept off the air for political reasons and news chief Bari Weiss saying Monday the story did not “advance the ball.”

This undated photo released by the U.S. Department of Justice shows Jeffrey Epstein. (U.S. Depa ...
At least 16 files have disappeared from the DOJ webpage for documents related to Jeffrey Epstein
By Michael R. Sisak and David B. Caruso Associated Press

At least 16 files disappeared from the Justice Department’s public webpage for documents related to Jeffrey Epstein — including a photograph showing President Donald Trump — less than a day after they were posted, with no explanation from the government and no notice to the public.

This image taken from video provided by the FBI shows a person of interest in the investigation ...
Man suspected in Brown shooting, MIT professor’s killing found dead
By Kimberlee Kruesi, Alanna Durkin Richer and Eric Tucker The Associated Press

A man who is suspected of killing two at Brown University has been found dead in a New Hampshire storage facility where he had rented a unit, officials said.

MORE STORIES