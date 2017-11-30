‘Soul searching’ Matt Lauer apologizes, promises to fix damage

Matt Lauer apologized and said he was “soul searching” in a statement read out on NBC’s “Today” show a day after he was fired from his role as co-host of the popular morning show for what the network said was inappropriate sexual behavior.

LOS ANGELES — Matt Lauer apologized and said he was “soul searching” in a statement read out on NBC’s “Today” show a day after he was fired from his role as co-host of the popular morning show for what the network said was inappropriate sexual behavior.

Lauer addressed a growing spate of allegations that he harassed and assaulted women during his tenure at the NBC morning institution, apologizing for his actions and vowing to fix the damage he caused.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly,” Lauer said in a statement that was released by a personal publicist and formed the bulk of the top story on “Today” Thursday morning. “Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job. The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace.”