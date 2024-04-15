57°F
Source: FBI opens criminal investigation into Baltimore bridge collapse

FILE - The container ship Dali is stuck under part of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the sh ...
FILE - The container ship Dali is stuck under part of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship hit the bridge, March 26, 2024, in Baltimore, Md. The FBI is conducting a criminal investigation into the deadly collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge that is focused on the circumstances leading up to it and whether all federal laws were followed. The FBI says Monday, April 15 it was present conducting court authorized law enforcement activity. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
FILE - This satellite image provided by Maxar shows the bow of the container ship Dali remains ...
FILE - This satellite image provided by Maxar shows the bow of the container ship Dali remains stuck underneath sections of the fallen Francis Scott Key Bridge, in Baltimore, April 8, 2024. The FBI is conducting a criminal investigation into the deadly collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge that is focused on the circumstances leading up to it and whether all federal laws were followed. The FBI says Monday, April 15 it was present conducting court authorized law enforcement activity. (Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies via AP, file)

Disneyland closing 4 attractions during busy spring season

Israel credits international coalition with thwarting Iranian attack

14 people dead after landslides in Indonesia

33 dead in Afghanistan after heavy rain, flooding
By Eric Tucker and Sarah Brumfield The Associated Press
April 15, 2024 - 6:33 am
 

The FBI is conducting a criminal investigation into the deadly collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge that is focused on the circumstances leading up to it and whether all federal laws were followed, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The person was not authorized to discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

The FBI was present aboard the cargo ship Dali conducting court authorized law enforcement activity, the agency said in a statement Monday.

The investigation was first reported by The Washington Post.

And on Monday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced a partnership with two law firms to “launch legal action to hold the wrongdoers responsible” and mitigate harm to city residents.

The container ship Dali left Baltimore’s port in the early hours of March 26, laden with cargo and headed for Sri Lanka, when it struck one of the bridge’s supporting columns, causing the span to collapse into the Patapsco River and sending six members of a roadwork crew plunging to their deaths.

Divers have recovered three bodies from the underwater wreckage, while the remaining three victims are still unaccounted for.

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said last week that investigators are focusing on the electrical power system of the massive container ship that veered off course. The ship experienced power issues moments before the crash, as evidenced in videos showing its lights going out and coming back on.

Homendy said information gleaned from the vessel’s voyage data recorder is relatively basic, “so that information in the engine room will help us tremendously.”

Monday’s statement from Baltimore said the city “will take decisive action to hold responsible all entities accountable for the Key Bridge tragedy, including the owner, charterer, manager/operator, and the manufacturer of the M/V Dali, as well as any other potentially liable third parties.”

“We are continuing to do everything in our power to support everyone impacted here and will continue to recognize the human impact this event has had,” Scott said in a statement. “Part of that work needs to be seeking recourse from those who may potentially be responsible, and with the ship’s owner filing a petition to limit its liability mere days after the incident, we need to act equally as quickly to protect the City’s interests.”


Disneyland closing 4 attractions during busy spring season
Brady MacDonald The Orange County Register

Disneyland will close four attractions for seasonal refurbishments during the Season of the Force and Pixar Fest events just as the spring break crowds begin to dwindle at the Anaheim theme parks.


14 people dead after landslides in Indonesia
Associated Press

Torrential rains triggered landslides on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, killing at least 14 people and leaving three others missing, officials said Sunday.


33 dead in Afghanistan after heavy rain, flooding
Associated Press

Heavy flooding from seasonal rains in Afghanistan has killed at least 33 people and injured 27 others in three days, a Taliban spokesman said Sunday.


Evacuation notice lifted in Utah town near cracked dam
By Hannah Schoenbaum The Associated Press

An evacuation notice was lifted for the southern Utah town just downstream from a fissured dam after public safety officials said they were able to release enough water to prevent a total breach.


US braces for Iran attack against Israel
By Tracy Wilkinson Los Angeles Times

The U.S. and its allies are sounding an unusually urgent alarm over Iran’s possible plans to retaliate in the coming days over Israel’s purported killing of senior Iranian officials at a diplomatic mission in Syria.

