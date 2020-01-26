61°F
South Carolina bar shooting leaves 2 dead, 7 injured

The Associated Press
January 26, 2020 - 3:17 pm
 

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Two people were killed and seven people were injured early Sunday in a shooting at a bar in South Carolina, officials said.

The shooting took place at Mac’s Lounge in Hartsville, Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee told news outlets.

The conditions of those injured weren’t immediately clear. No further details, including what led to the shooting, were immediately released. More information will be released later Sunday, he said.

The coroner said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division would help process the scene.

According to its Facebook page, Mac’s Lounge also serves as a music venue.

Hartsville is about 25 miles northwest of Florence, South Carolina, and about 40 miles south of the North Carolina state line.

