South Carolina governor faces GOP primary runoff

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, an early supporter of President Donald Trump, was forced into a runoff for the Republican gubernatorial nomination Tuesday.

A resident arrives to cast her vote at a polling station at the Kennebunk Town Hall in Kennebunk, Maine, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster smiles during a campaign stop in Aiken, SC., Thursday, June 7, 2018. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP)

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster gives a thumbs up as he arrives to vote in the South Carolina Primary, Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at the Lourie Center in Columbia, S.C. Arriving with McMaster is his daughter, Mary Rogers, left, and wife, Peggy, second from left. (Kevin Martin//The State via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, an early supporter of President Donald Trump, was forced into a runoff for the Republican gubernatorial nomination Tuesday.

McMaster was the top vote-getter in primary voting but failed to win the 50 percent necessary to avoid a runoff. Now, he and Greenville businessman John Warren will face off in a second contest on June 26. The winner will face longtime state Rep. James Smith in November. Smith won the Democratic nomination on Tuesday after leading the pack in fundraising, endorsements and name recognition.

The GOP vote tested the heft of Trump’s endorsement in South Carolina, where McMaster became governor early last year following the departure of Nikki Haley to serve as U.N. ambassador. As lieutenant governor, McMaster was the nation’s first statewide elected official to back Trump ahead of South Carolina’s early presidential primary.

With Haley’s early departure, McMaster was elevated to the governorship he’d long sought when the president-elect cleared the path. Now, McMaster has had the last year and a half to develop the mantle of an incumbent, tallying up economic development announcements and championing issues aligned with the president’s priorities, such as clamping down on sanctuary cities and restricting funding for groups affiliated with abortions.

He’s seeking a full term in the office that eluded him in 2010, when McMaster lost a four-way primary to Haley. He was elected lieutenant governor in 2014.

Warren, who only entered the race in February, served as a Marine and has largely self-funded his campaign, contributing more than $3 million toward his coffers.

On the Democrat side, Smith defeated Charleston consultant Phil Noble and Florence attorney Marguerite Willis. Smith has served in the state Legislature for 22 years. He was a JAG officer in the Army Reserve and South Carolina Army National Guard but resigned his commission after the Sept. 11 attacks to enlist in the infantry.

Smith has selected fellow state Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell as his running mate.

GOP Rep. Cramer easily wins North Dakota Senate primary

BISMARCK, N.D. — U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer, looking ahead to a November battle with Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp that could be key to control the chamber, cruised to an easy victory in Tuesday’s Republican Senate primary in North Dakota.

Cramer brushed aside a challenge from Air Force veteran Thomas O’Neill, who didn’t mount a major campaign.

“It’s an important step in the process,” Cramer said. “Hopefully voters will get in the habit of voting for my name.”

In the only other statewide primary, state Sen. Kelly Armstrong eased past a pair of political newcomers in the GOP race for Cramer’s House seat. Armstrong left his post as state party chairman to run after Cramer announced his Senate bid.

Democrat Mac Schneider, a former state senator who was unopposed, awaited Armstrong.

Democrats had no contested statewide races and were gearing up for the fall campaign, hoping Heitkamp — their only statewide officeholder — can hang on to a seat she won by fewer than 3,000 votes in 2012 in the deeply conservative state.

Cramer and Heitkamp have been stockpiling millions for a race that Republicans see as one of their top chances to gain ground in the Senate.

Cramer weighed a challenge to Heitkamp for months before announcing earlier this year that he wouldn’t run. He later changed his mind and said President Donald Trump had pressed him to enter the race.

Heitkamp, who is seeking her second term, has played up her independence from the Democratic Party. She has also sided with Trump on some policy issues popular in the state, such as deregulation.

Mavis Hoffman, an 80-year-old retired farmer from Bismarck, said Heitkamp is “not all bad,” but when it comes to the general election, she’s leaning toward Cramer because of his allegiance to Trump.

“I like Trump, so I’ll probably go with Cramer,” Hoffman said.

Wayne Kurle, a 65-year-old retired surveyor from Mandan, said he sees Heitkamp as independent.

“She votes both sides of the aisle,” he said. “I don’t need a rubber stamp in there. (Cramer) is too close to the (Republicans). He only votes one way — what Trump wants.”

Voters were also picking local governing boards and other officials, but with few competitive races and no statewide ballot issues to stir interest, turnout was expected to be low. The ballot included four contested legislative primaries.

State Sen. Tom Campbell, a wealthy potato farmer who spent more than $750,000 of his own money on a Senate run before being squeezed out by Cramer, switched briefly to the House race before dropping out of that one, too. But his name still appeared on Tuesday’s ballot.

South Carolina 5th Congressional District

Archie Parnell has won the Democratic nomination in South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District despite revelations from a divorce filing last month he beat his wife more than 40 years ago.

Unofficial results Tuesday gave Parnell the nomination even after Democratic officials including the party’s chairman ask for him to leave the race.

Parnell’s divorce records say in 1973 he broke a glass door with a tire iron, then beat his wife. Parnell didn’t deny the allegations, but said he was a changed man.

Parnell defeated Mark Ali of Rock Hill, Sidney Moore of Rock Hill and professional clown Steven Lough of Camden.

Parnell’s win sets up a rematch with U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman. Parnell lost by just 3 percentage points in a special election last year.

The 5th District covers more than a dozen counties in the northern part of the state including the Charlotte, North Carolina, suburbs.

South Carolina 1st Congressional District

Joe Cunningham has won the Democratic nomination in South Carolina’s coastal 1st Congressional District.

The construction lawyer and yoga studio owner defeated Toby Smith on Tuesday and will go on to face a Republican in November’s general election.

The district, which includes Charleston and the southern coast, has not elected a Democrat since 1978.

South Carolina 7th Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Tom Rice has won the Republican nomination as he seeks a fourth term in South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District.

Rice easily defeated Larry Guy Hammond of Myrtle Beach in unofficial results of Tuesday’s primary.

Rice has been the only congressman in the 7th District since it was reestablished before the 2012 election because of South Carolina’s population gains.

Four Democrats are seeking their party’s nomination. Libertarian Dick Withington will also be on the ballot.

The 7th District stretches from Myrtle Beach to Florence in northeast South Carolina.

South Carolina 3rd Congressional District

Mary Geren has won the Democratic nomination in South Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District and will take on Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan in November.

Unofficial results Tuesday showed Geren defeated Hosea Cleveland of Seneca in the Democratic primary.

The college instructor from Anderson will try to prevent Duncan from winning a fifth term in the general election in the district which covers eleven South Carolina counties in the northwest part of the state.

American party candidate Dave Moore will also appear on the ballot.