South Carolina teen accused of threatening ‘round 2 of Florida’

(Snapchat)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A South Carolina high school student has been charged in connection with a Snapchat post warning of a “round two of Florida.”

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Kevin Bobo said in a statement a Broome High School student’s parent alerted deputies about the social media threat Wednesday night. Bobo says the Snapchat photo depicted a student wearing a mask and holding an assault rifle.

The freshman told deputies the message was intended to be a joke.

Spartanburg School District 3 spokeswoman Sherri Horton tells the Spartanburg Herald-Journal the threat is nonetheless being taken seriously. She said the timing of the message, which came just hours after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people, heightened the perception of the threat.

The student is charged with disturbing schools.