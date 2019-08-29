100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

South Carolina turtle patrol group finds 2-headed hatchling

The Associated Press
August 29, 2019 - 12:29 pm
 

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A group that monitors sea turtles in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, has reported finding a two-headed Loggerhead hatchling.

News outlets report Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island says the hatchling was found alive Tuesday and released into the ocean.

The group’s leader, marine biologist Amber Kuehn, says a genetic mutation caused the second head on the turtle, since named Squirt and Crush.

The group shared a picture of the turtle on Facebook on Wednesday that showed the creature’s small body partially eclipsed by a gloved hand. The post wished the turtle good luck. Kuehn says Crush and Squirt couldn’t really swim, as the heads controlled separate flippers and weren’t working together.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A July 15, 2015, file photo, a lesbian couple holding hands in Salt Lake City. Released on Thur ...
‘No single gay gene,’ but genes a definite factor, study says
By Lindsey Tanner The Associated Press

The largest study of its kind found new evidence that genes contribute to same-sex sexual behavior, but it echoes research that says there are no specific genes that make people gay.

This undated photo provided by Loren Davis in August 2019 shows an overview of the Cooper's Fer ...
Artifacts in Idaho suggest Pacific entry for first Americans
By Malcolm Ritter The Associated Press

Scientists say they’ve found artifacts in Idaho that indicate people were living there around 16,000 years ago, providing new evidence that the first Americans entered their new home by following the Pacific coast.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper speaks to reporters during a briefing at the Pentagon, Wednesda ...
Despite no OK from Congress, Space Command set to open
By Robert Burns The Associated Press

PresidentDonald Trump plans to participate in a ceremony at 1 p.m. PDT Thursday marking Space Command’s official establishment, or to be more precise, it’s re-establishment.

This satellite image from Maxar Technologies shows a fire at a rocket launch pad at the Imam Kh ...
Satellite photos show apparent failed launch at Iran’s space center
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

A rocket at an Iranian space center that was to conduct a satellite launch apparently exploded on its launch pad Thursday, satellite images show, suggesting the Islamic Republic suffered its third failed launch this year alone.

A May 17, 2019, file photo shows a vial of a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine in Mount Vernon ...
Mumps sickening hundreds of detained migrants, US says
By Carla K. Johnson The Associated Press

Mumps has swept through 57 immigration detention facilities in 19 states since September, according to the first U.S. government report on the outbreaks in the overloaded immigration system.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., speaks to a reporter after a ...
10 Dems set for next debate, perhaps cutting field in half
By Brian Slodysko The Associated Press

Struggling Democratic presidential candidates are facing the bad news that they are not among the 10 who have qualified for the next debate, a predicament that is likely to spell doom for their campaigns.

In a Dec. 17, 2018, file photo, former FBI Director James Comey speaks to reporters on Capitol ...
Comey violated FBI policies in handling of memos, says watchdog
By Eric Tucker The Associated Press

The Justice Department’s inspector general says former FBI Director James Comey violated FBI policies in his handling of memos documenting private conversations with President Donald Trump.

In a June 19, 2019, file photo, cargo ships are docked at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angele ...
US economy growth slowed to 2% annual rate last quarter
By Martin Crutsinger The Associated Press

The U.S. economy grew more slowly in the spring, and many economists think the slowdown will complicate President Donald Trump’s hopes that a surging economy enhance his 2020 re-election hopes.