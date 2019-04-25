South Korea hopeful Putin-Kim talks will help peace

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un pose for a photo prior to their talks in Vladivostok, Russia, Thursday, April 25, 2019. Putin and Kim are set to have one-on-one meeting at the Far Eastern State University on the Russky Island across a bridge from Vladivostok. The meeting will be followed by broader talks involving officials from both sides. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia — South Korea’s president says he believes the Russia-North Korean summit will have a “constructive role” in efforts to achieve complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

In a statement, President Moon Jae-in’s office said he hoped Thursday’s summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will “lay a foundation for the resumption of North Korea-U.S. talks and the promotion of denuclearization process on the Korean Peninsula.”

Moon also praised Putin’s efforts to resolve the nuclear issue diplomatically, and he invited Putin to visit South Korea.

Moon made the comments during a meeting with vising top Russian security official Nikolai Patrushev.

Patrushev responded Russia and South Korea share the common goal of realizing denuclearization and peace on the peninsula.

Putin says after talks with the North Korean leader that Pyongyang is ready to proceed toward denuclearization, but that it needs serious security guarantees to do so.

Putin said after Thursday’s talks with the North Korean leader in Vladivostok that he’s ready to share details from the summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, saying that “there are no secrets.”

He added that Kim himself encouraged him to explain the nuances of Pyongyang’s stance if he talks to Trump about the talks.

Putin noted that Russia and the U.S. both want North Korea to abandon nuclear weapons, but he emphasized that North Korea wants strong security guarantees to proceed on that path. He didn’t specify what the guarantees should be, but says they should likely be underwritten by multiple countries.

Kim says he had “candid and meaningful” talks with Putin about how to promote peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the region.

Kim said at the start of his dinner banquet with Putin before making a toast: “The people of the two countries who share a valuable friendship that was created and strengthened while overcoming every hardship and challenge thrown to us by history have a deep understanding that the ceaseless development of North Korea-Russia ties not only serves our mutual interests but is also indispensable for securing the region’s peace and stability.”

He also says that the people of North Korea “always have affectionate and brotherly emotions about the people of Russia and feel pride that a great country like Russia is a close neighbor.”