69°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

South Korea investigates reports about Kim Jong Un’s health

The Associated Press
April 20, 2020 - 7:35 pm
 

SEOUL, South Korea — The South Korean government on Tuesday was looking into U.S. media reports saying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was in fragile condition after surgery.

Officials from South Korea’s Unification Ministry and National Intelligence Service said they couldn’t immediately confirm the report. CNN cited an anonymous U.S. official who said Kim was in “grave danger” after an unspecified surgery.

The Unification Ministry, which deals with inter-Korean affairs, said it couldn’t confirm another report by Daily NK, which cited anonymous sources to report that Kim was recovering from heart surgery in the capital Pyongyang and that his condition was improving.

Speculation about Kim’s health was raised after he missed the celebration of his late grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung on April 15.

MOST READ
1
Reopened Wynn Resorts will have thermal cameras, masks, CEO says
Reopened Wynn Resorts will have thermal cameras, masks, CEO says
2
South Point furloughing most employees indefinitely
South Point furloughing most employees indefinitely
3
Las Vegas Strip to come back with differences, analysts say
Las Vegas Strip to come back with differences, analysts say
4
Trump says he’s ‘OK’ with Sisolak’s shutdown order for Nevada
Trump says he’s ‘OK’ with Sisolak’s shutdown order for Nevada
5
Number of new COVID-19 cases in Clark County, Nevada holds steady
Number of new COVID-19 cases in Clark County, Nevada holds steady
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020 file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a new ...
Georgia targets Friday to reopen some businesses
By Jeff Amy The Associated Press

It would allow gyms, hair salons, bowling alleys, tattoo parlors and other businesses to reopen as long as owners follow strict social-distancing and hygiene requirements.

In a Friday, April 10, 2020, file photo, amid coronavirus concerns, a healthcare worker takes t ...
Many have had virus with no symptoms, reports indicate
By Marilynn Marchione The Associated Press

While that’s clearly good news, it also means it’s impossible to know who may be contagious. That complicates decisions about returning to work, school and normal life.

President Donald Trump, left, hands a swab that could be used in coronavirus testing to Vice Pr ...
Trump says Democratic governors playing games over virus testing
By Alan Suderman, Jill Colvin and Aamer Madhani The Associated Press

President Donald Trump accused Democrats on Monday of playing “a very dangerous political game” by insisting there is a shortage of tests for the coronavirus, and Vice President Mike Pence told governors the federal government is working around-the-clock to help them ramp up testing.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers prepare to take a suspect into custody at a gas station ...
Gunman kills 16 in rampage, deadliest in Canadian history
By Rob Gillies The Associated Press

A man disguised as a police officer went on a shooting rampage in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia on Sunday, killing 16 people, in the deadliest such attack in the country’s history. Officials said the suspected shooter was also dead.

People gather during the Utah Business Revival rally, calling for Utah's economy to be re-opene ...
Nations offer wide mix of how to end virus lockdowns
By Frank Jordans and Hyung-Jin Kim The Associated Press

Pressure mounted Sunday on governments to ease the economic pain of coronavirus lockdowns after protests from those fearing for their livelihoods.

 
Thunderbirds, Pence celebrate Air Force Academy graduates
By Zeke Miller and Jill Colvin The Associated Press

In a symbolic nod to normalcy, Vice President Mike Pence delivered a commencement address to the U.S. Air Force Academy’s graduating class on Saturday, telling the cadets that by setting off on their mission to defend the nation they “inspire confidence that we will prevail against the invisible enemy in our time as well.”