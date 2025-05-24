90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats!, Dining Out now on
Find entertainment news, Kats and Dining Out on the new
website.
Nation and World

South Lebanon votes in municipal elections that will test support for Hezbollah

In this photo, released by the Lebanese Presidency press office, Lebanese president Joseph Aoun ...
In this photo, released by the Lebanese Presidency press office, Lebanese president Joseph Aoun, left, casts his vote at a polling station during municipal elections on his village of Aishiyeh, south Lebanon, Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Lebanese Presidency press office via AP)
More Stories
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam gestures to journalists while waiting to welcome Palestinia ...
Lebanon starts process to disarm Palestinian factions in refugee camps
Workers unload cargo from a truck carrying humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip at the offload a ...
Israel may change tack to allow aid groups in Gaza to stay in charge of non-food aid
Ald. Debra Silverstein, 50th, shares her reactions to last night’s Capital Jewish Museu ...
Jewish groups say local leaders must ‘stop tolerating hate’ after DC shooting
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel in the Oval ...
Netanyahu names new head of security agency
By Bassem Mroue The Associated Press
May 24, 2025 - 4:28 pm
 

BEIRUT — Residents of southern Lebanon voted Saturday in the country’s municipal elections that will test support for the Hezbollah terrorist group in the predominantly Shiite areas, months after the end of the Israel-Hezbollah war.

Hezbollah is running in an alliance with the Amal group of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and both are expected to win mayoral races and the majority of seats in municipal councils. Both groups already won many municipalities uncontested.

South Lebanon is the fourth and last district to vote in the elections since May 4. Among those who voted Saturday were Hezbollah members wounded in the Sept. 17, 2024, explosions of thousands of pagers that blew up near-simultaneously in an operation carried out by Israel. More than a dozen were killed and nearly 3,000 wounded.

“The will of life is stronger than death and the will of construction is stronger than destruction,” President Joseph Aoun said during a tour of south Lebanon on Saturday. He told reporters in his hometown of Aaichiyeh that he voted for the first time in 40 years.

Saturday’s vote came two days after Israel’s air force carried out intense airstrikes in different parts of south Lebanon.

Lebanon’s cash-strapped government has been scrambling to secure international funds for the war reconstruction, which the World Bank estimates at over $11 billion.

Hezbollah began firing rockets at Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, one day after a deadly Hamas-led terrorist attack on southern Israel sparked the war in Gaza. Israel responded with strikes in Lebanon that escalated into a full-blown war.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam gestures to journalists while waiting to welcome Palestinia ...
Lebanon starts process to disarm Palestinian factions in refugee camps
By Abby Sewell The Associated Press

A group tasked with making a plan to remove weapons held by Palestinian factions in Lebanon’s refugees camps met for the first time Friday to begin hashing out a timetable and mechanism for disarming the groups.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel in the Oval ...
Netanyahu names new head of security agency
By Thomas Adamson and Jeffrey Schaeffer The Associated Press

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu announced Thursday his decision to appoint Major General David Zini as the next head of the Shin Bet.

Freshly-made pennies sit in a bin at the U.S. Mint in Denver on Aug. 15, 2007. (AP Photo/David ...
US Mint moves forward with plans to kill the penny
By Fatima Hussein Associated Press

The U.S. Mint has made its final order of penny blanks and plans to stop producing the coin when those run out, a Treasury Department official confirmed Thursday.

A truck loaded with humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip makes its way to the Kerem Shalom cross ...
U.N. struggling to deliver aid to Palestinians in Gaza
By Wafaa Shurafa, Samy Magdy and Melanie Lidman The Associated Press

The delays in distributing aid pointed to the turmoil in Gaza and increased regulations from the Israeli military.

MORE STORIES