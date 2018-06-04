Southern Cal wildfire under control, evacuation order lifted

Firefighters are patrolling for hotspots in the aftermath of a Southern California wildfire that forced evacuation of about 2,000 homes during the weekend.

Fire crews put out hot spots at a brush fire in Wood Canyon in the hills below Soka University in Aliso Viejo, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018. The Orange County Fire Authority estimates the fire burned 150 acres. (Leonard Ortiz/Orange County Register/SCNG via AP)

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. — Firefighters are patrolling for hotspots in the aftermath of a Southern California wildfire that forced evacuation of about 2,000 homes during the weekend.

Authorities say there are no visible flames Monday morning and firefighters have completed containment lines around 55 percent of the 150-acre blaze near Aliso Viejo and Laguna Beach.

No homes were harmed, and the last evacuation orders were lifted Sunday evening.

In San Diego, crews watched for hotspots overnight after a fire forced evacuation of about 80 homes Sunday. The fire was held to 38 acres with the help of air drops. Police say the cause is under investigation.

A number of other small fires were stopped around the state, including one that burned two trailers at Lake Nacimiento in San Luis Obispo County.