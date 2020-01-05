60°F
Nation and World

Southern California braces for high winds across region

The Associated Press
January 5, 2020 - 11:14 am
 

LOS ANGELES — Forecasters have issued wind advisories and warnings for a wide swath of Southern California, including mountains and some valleys.

Breezes will strengthen Sunday into strong north winds that could produce gusts up to 65 mph in some areas, the National Weather Service said.

Potential impacts could include downed trees, power outages and difficult driving conditions, forecasters said.

Winds will peak Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.

Weather will remain cool inland, but the winds will boost temperatures along the coast, where highs could reach the mid 70s, according to forecasters.

