Southern California deputy hospitalized after being shot

A Southern California sheriff’s deputy has been wounded in a shooting incident Thursday morning.

(Facebook)

ADELANTO, Calif. — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy has been wounded in a shooting incident.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Cindy Bachman tweets that the deputy was struck when shots were fired from an apartment building in Adelanto early Thursday.

Bachman says the deputy was conscious when flown to a hospital. The extent of the deputy’s injuries is unknown.

Adelanto-deputies inv shots fired from apt. bldg & deputy struck by gunfire. Air trans to hospital; dep is conscious, extent of injuries unk — Cindy Bachman (@SBCSDcbachman) October 18, 2018

Adelanto is in the high desert Victor Valley along U.S. 395.