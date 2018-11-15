Southern California firefighters battling new wildfire

Southern California firefighters are battling a new wildfire but there is much less wind than the region experienced over the past week.

A sign near the entrance to the Corral Canyon Park recreation area stands amid a landscape charred by the Woolsey fire in Malibu, Calif. on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. The Woolsey fire has charred more than 83 percent of National Park Service land within the Santa Monica Mountain National Recreational Area. Officials announced Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, that all trails were closed. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Suzanne Kaksonen, an evacuee of the Camp Fire, and her cockatoo Buddy camp at a makeshift shelter outside a Walmart store in Chico, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Kaksonen lost her Paradise home in the blaze. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Tape marks a spot where sheriff's deputies recovered the body of a Camp Fire victim on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. Thousands of homes were destroyed when flames hit Paradise, a former gold-mining camp popular with retirees, on Nov. 8, killing multiple people in California's deadliest wildfire. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A Butte County sheriff's deputy makes a note while recovering the body of a Camp Fire victim at the Holly Hills Mobile Estates on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. Thousands of homes were destroyed when flames hit Paradise, a former gold-mining camp popular with retirees, on Nov. 8, killing multiple people in California's deadliest wildfire. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Search and rescue workers rest after looking for bodies of Camp Fire victims at the Holly Hills Mobile Estates on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. Thousands of homes were destroyed when flames hit Paradise, a former gold-mining camp popular with retirees, on Nov. 8, killing multiple people in California's deadliest wildfire. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

MAGALIA, Calif. — Southern California firefighters are battling a new wildfire but there is much less wind than the region experienced over the past week.

The fire burning Thursday near the Ventura County city of Santa Paula is northwest of the huge area scorched by the so-called Woolsey Fire that started last week.

The new blaze is estimated at between 75 and 100 acres (30 and 40 hectares). Although winds are greatly reduced, conditions remain very dry.

In the Woolsey Fire area that affected many suburbs of Los Angeles, some evacuation orders remain in effect but many areas have been repopulated.

The fire area is now measured at more than 153 square miles (396 square kilometers) and estimates of destroyed structures top 500.

Authorities continue to investigate a body found Wednesday in a completely burned home. Two other people were found dead in a burned-out car earlier during the fire.

A firefighter assigned to the Woolsey Fire was struck by a private vehicle early Thursday and hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening.