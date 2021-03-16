Southern California neighborhood rocked by fireworks explosion

Several neighbors said windows at their homes were shattered by the initial blast.

Smoke rises in the background after a fireworks stash exploded in Ontario, Calif., Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)

Van Vant stands in front of her home damaged home after a nearby fireworks stash exploded in Ontario, Calif., Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)

A horse stands in a back of a home where an explosion took place sending off multiple fireworks in to the sky in Ontario, Calif., Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)

ONTARIO, Calif. — A large fireworks stash exploded Tuesday in inland Southern California, setting a house on fire, blowing out windows across the neighborhood and sending up a huge plume of smoke, authorities said.

Emergency crews responded around midday following reports of multiple blasts in Ontario, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

Steve Bailey, who lives nearby, said his whole house shook from the initial explosion.

“It felt like something hit the roof, or a car crashed into the house,” Bailey told ABC 7.

TV news footage showed at least one home burning and a shed and scattered debris also on fire in a large backyard.

Firefighters managed to free a horse on the property that was trapped against a fence near a pile of burning debris.

“A large amount of fireworks at a house ignited, causing a large structure fire,” the City of Ontario tweeted. “Explosions being heard are by fireworks at this time.”

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

