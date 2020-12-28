50°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Southern California prepares for first winter storm

The Associated Press
December 27, 2020 - 4:31 pm
 
Umbrellas were put to use as a storm moved through Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 ...
Umbrellas were put to use as a storm moved through Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

LOS ANGELES — Southern California’s first significant storm of the season is expected to bring rain and snow to the region Sunday night through Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Steady rain will begin along the Central Coast on Sunday evening before spreading south to Los Angeles after midnight, forecasters say. There will be brief heavy downpours, with the possibility of thunderstorms and small hail.

A second wave of the storm will sweep Los Angeles County on Monday afternoon into early evening.

Rainfall is expected to hit ½” to 1” in most areas, the weather service reported. Snow could hit 6 inches to a foot in the mountains.

“It’s a very healthy storm,” weather service meteorologist David Sweet told the Los Angeles Times. “Hopefully this will relieve our high fire danger for a period of time. I can’t say it’ll relieve it entirely, but it might provide at least a brief respite.”

The Bay Area’s wet weather is expected to continue this week, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

MOST READ
1
Henderson mansion sells for $11.25M
Henderson mansion sells for $11.25M
2
New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas still has fireworks, events
New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas still has fireworks, events
3
Grading the Raiders’ loss to the Dolphins
Grading the Raiders’ loss to the Dolphins
4
COVID-19, injuries left Raiders vulnerable against Dolphins
COVID-19, injuries left Raiders vulnerable against Dolphins
5
CARTOON: A pen and a phone
CARTOON: A pen and a phone
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Suspect in Nashville bombing killed in explosion
By Kimberlee Kruesi, Michael Balsamo and Eric Tucker The Associated Press

U.S. Attorney Don Cochran identified the suspect on Sunday as Anthony Quinn Warner.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea, left, walks to a media staging area at the scene of a shootin ...
3 dead, 3 hurt in shooting at Illinois bowling alley
The Associated Press

A gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others Saturday night in what authorities believe was a random attack.

Kenny Souza, left, Sophia Souza, 2, and Nashua Souza wear face masks while talking with Ray Ham ...
Crowding at Los Angeles malls scrutinized by health inspectors
The Associated Press

Health inspectors and authorities stepped up enforcement at restaurants and shopping malls over the post-Christmas weekend as they desperately seek to curb a coronavirus surge that already has filled some hospitals in California well beyond normal capacity.

 
Canada sees first cases of new coronavirus variant
By / RJ

Officials in Canada’s most populous province have confirmed the first two known Canadian cases of of a more contagious variant of COVID-19 that was first identified in the United Kingdom.