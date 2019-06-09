Southern California ticket wins $530M Mega Millions jackpot

One ticket in Southern California has won the $530 million Mega Millions jackpot, the California Lottery reported.

A Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on a shop counter. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The ticket matched all six numbers of the Mega Millions jackpot from Friday night. The numbers were 17, 19, 27, 40 and 68 — with a gold Mega Ball 2, the lottery reported on its website.

The ticket was sold at Sorrento Deli Mart in San Diego, near the affluent areas of La Jolla, Torrey Pines and the University of California San Diego.

Lottery officials said it was the seventh-largest jackpot in the history of Mega Millions. The largest one happened last October when a ticket won $1.537 billion in South Carolina.

Next Tuesday’s drawing is $40 million. The Mega Millions lottery has players in 44 states, the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands.