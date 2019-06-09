86°F
Southern California ticket wins $530M Mega Millions jackpot

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2019 - 7:32 pm
 

One ticket in Southern California has won the $530 million Mega Millions jackpot, the California Lottery reported.

The ticket matched all six numbers of the Mega Millions jackpot from Friday night. The numbers were 17, 19, 27, 40 and 68 — with a gold Mega Ball 2, the lottery reported on its website.

The ticket was sold at Sorrento Deli Mart in San Diego, near the affluent areas of La Jolla, Torrey Pines and the University of California San Diego.

Lottery officials said it was the seventh-largest jackpot in the history of Mega Millions. The largest one happened last October when a ticket won $1.537 billion in South Carolina.

Next Tuesday’s drawing is $40 million. The Mega Millions lottery has players in 44 states, the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands.

A Pacific Gas & Electric lineman works to repair a power line in fire-ravaged Paradise, Calif., ...
California utility cuts power, in proactive move, due to fire risk
The Associated Press

Pacific Gas Electric implemented a controversial practice of cutting power to selected portions of Northern California on Saturday to guard against wildfires as the weather turned very windy, dry and hot.

This photo provided by the Boston Fire Department, Firefighters and EMT personnel carry an inju ...
Boston subway derailment leaves 9 hospitalized
The Associated Press

A 10th individual was reported injured but declined treatment. Among the injured was the train’s operator. About 50 firefighters responded to the scene.

A scooter Andrew Hardy was riding sits near the car that hit him while riding the scooter in Lo ...
Surge in electric scooters leads to fatalities, injuries
By Cathy Bussewitz and Amanda Morris The Associated Press

Andrew Hardy was crossing the street on an electric scooter in downtown Los Angeles when a car struck him at 50 miles per hour and flung him 15 feet in the air before he smacked his head on the pavement and fell unconscious.

In this Feb. 16, 2004 file photo, Abdelhaleem Ashqar, left, with his wife Asma, right, meets r ...
Virginia man back in US after court questions deportation
By Matthew Barakat The Associated Press

The turnaround followed a late-night emergency hearing Tuesday in federal court in which the judge inquired about turning around the plane carrying Ashqar mid-flight.

Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, confers with an Air Force officer bel ...
US aircraft carrier in Persian Gulf region sends signal to Iran
By Robert Burns The Associated Press

A fter years without a regular aircraft carrier presence in the Middle East, the USS Abraham Lincoln was steaming in international waters about 200 miles from Iran’s southern coastline.

University of Alabama employees remove the name of Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr. off the School of La ...
University of Alabama rejects $26M gift after abortion flap
By Blake Paterson The Associated Press

The University of Alabama gave back a philanthropist’s $26.5 million donation and took his name off the law school Friday, a week after he called on students to boycott the institution over the state’s new abortion ban.