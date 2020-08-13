80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Southern California wildfire explodes overnight, evacuations ordered

The Associated Press
August 13, 2020 - 3:49 am
 
Updated August 13, 2020 - 4:04 am

LOS ANGELES — Crews struggled Thursday to reign in a Southern California wildfire that exploded in size in a matter of hours north of Los Angeles, prompting evacuation orders for about 100 homes and other buildings as it tore through forest land.

The fire erupted Wednesday afternoon and burned through more than 15.6 square miles (40.4 square kilometers), driving through brushy ridges, including some in areas that hadn’t burned since 1968, fire officials said.

A photograph taken for The Associated Press showed what appeared to be a burning home.

Los Angeles County Deputy Fire Chief David Richardson said some outbuildings may have been destroyed.

Moving into heavy forest

The fire erupted in the afternoon but by nightfall was moving into heavier forest, making it harder for officials to fight, county Fire Chief Eric Garcia said.

“It’s pretty explosive fire behavior,” he said.

The fire zone was located between Lake Hughes and Lake Castaic in the Angeles National Forest.

500 firefighters, more arriving

About 500 firefighters from several departments and 15 helicopters and air tankers worked the blaze and more firefighters were arriving, Garcia said.

Shelter areas were designated for people and animals but because of COVID-19 concerns, people were being told to shelter in their cars.

The fire was being driven by tinder-dry brush and steep terrain but its ferocity approached that of wind-driven blazes that usually erupt when Santa Ana winds arrive in the next few months, Richardson said.

The area was expected to see temperatures in the mid-90s or higher through the weekend, with low humidity, but winds remained light.

The fire sent a massive column of smoke thousands of feet in the air. It could be seen dozens of miles away in Los Angeles and other Southern California communities.

MOST READ
1
Prostitution suspect accused of stealing $90K cash from tourist
Prostitution suspect accused of stealing $90K cash from tourist
2
As Nevada coronavirus cases fall, King Sisolak readies new restrictions
As Nevada coronavirus cases fall, King Sisolak readies new restrictions
3
Las Vegas lawyer sues China over fan-free Raiders games
Las Vegas lawyer sues China over fan-free Raiders games
4
Las Vegas man arrested, accused of shooting at girlfriend’s home
Las Vegas man arrested, accused of shooting at girlfriend’s home
5
Poker players split $332K jackpot at Venetian
Poker players split $332K jackpot at Venetian
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this image made from video released by the U.S. military's Central Command, Iranian commando ...
US says Iran briefly seizes oil tanker near Strait of Hormuz
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

The Iranian navy boarded and briefly seized a Liberian-flagged oil tanker near the strategic Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions between Tehran and the U.S., a U.S. military official said Thursday.

 
Hurricane-force winds leave devastation across Midwest
By Ryan J. Foley and Seth Borenstein The Associated Press

A rare storm packing 100 mph winds and with power similar to an inland hurricane swept across the Midwest, blowing over trees, flipping vehicles, causing widespread property damage and leaving hundreds of thousands without power as it moved through Chicago and into Indiana and Michigan.

In a file photo taken on Thursday, July 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures duri ...
Russia approves virus vaccine as global cases top 20M
By Nicole Winfield, Elaine Kurtenbach and Mark Stevenson The Associated Press

Russia on Tuesday became the first country to officially register a coronavirus vaccine and declare it ready for use, despite international skepticism.

Yogi Dalal hugs his daughter Jigisha as his other daughter Kajal, left, bows her head at the fa ...
‘Assault on our city’: Hundreds ransack downtown Chicago after shooting
By Don Babwin The Associated Press

Hundreds of people descended on downtown Chicago early Monday following a police shooting on the city’s South Side, with vandals smashing the windows of dozens of businesses and making off with merchandise, cash machines and anything else they could carry, police said.

This photo provided by WJLA-TV shows the scene of an explosion in Baltimore on Monday, Aug. 10, ...
1 dead after gas explosion levels Baltimore homes
By Julio Cortez The Associated Press

A natural gas explosion destroyed three row houses in Baltimore on Monday, killing a woman and trapping other people in the wreckage.

Crater Lake National Park (Courtesy)
Crater Lake in Oregon threatened by visitor surge amid pandemic
The Associated Press

The clean, clear waters of Crater Lake National Park are being threatened by contamination brought in by visitors after the coronavirus pandemic spurred sharp cutbacks in park staffing.

Students crowd a hallway, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at North Paulding High School in Dallas, Ga. ...
Georgia high school goes online after COVID infections reported
The Associated Press

A Georgia high school plans to start the week with all classes shifting online after nine students and staff tested positive for the coronavirus when the school year opened last week with most students attending in-person.

FILE - In this July 31, 2020, file photo, letter carriers load mail trucks for deliveries at a ...
Postal Service emerges as flash point heading into election
By Anthony Izaguirre and Matthew Daly The Associated Press

The success of the 2020 presidential election could hinge on a most unlikely government agency: the U.S. Postal Service. Current signs are not promising.