Nation and World

Southern Nevada Red Cross volunteers deployed to Kentucky, Missouri

The American Red Cross provides aid to people impacted by the storms and tornadoes in Kentucky and Missouri in May, 2025. (American Red Cross of Southern Nevada)
The American Red Cross provides aid to people impacted by the storms and tornadoes in Kentucky and Missouri in May, 2025. (American Red Cross of Southern Nevada)
The American Red Cross provides aid to people impacted by the storms and tornadoes in Kentucky and Missouri in May, 2025. (American Red Cross of Southern Nevada)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2025 - 10:24 pm
 

Two American Red Cross of Southern Nevada volunteers deployed to Kentucky and Missouri to help with relief efforts after “catastrophic storms and tornadoes” hit the area last week.

The pair is assisting with providing aid for the impacted areas for 14 days. Volunteer Dene Shaver, of Pahrump, is assisting in Missouri. Volunteer Jeffrey Robins, of Las Vegas, is assisting in Kentucky. Shaver and Robins have both been deployed multiple times with the Red Cross.

“Red Cross disaster teams are providing shelter, food and emotional support to individuals and families in need,” according to a press release from the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada. The release also states, “More than 270 Red Cross volunteers are currently on-site, coordinating closely with community and government partners to ensure everyone affected receives the help they need.”

In addition to providing shelter, more than 13,000 meals and upwards of 5,000 relief items, the Red Cross is also working to replace medication, eyeglasses and other essential items for those impacted by the by the severe weather, the release explains.

For ways to help the American Red Cross in its relief efforts, visit redcross.org.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com. Follow @arletteyousif on Instagram.

