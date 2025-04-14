73°F
Southwest Airlines drops popular policy in another blow to customers

A Southwest Airlines plane takes off in Las Vegas in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas ...
A Southwest Airlines plane takes off in Las Vegas in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mary Hawkins AMG-Parade
April 14, 2025 - 9:17 am
 

Loyal Southwest Airlines customers were left outraged when the company recently announced plans to drop free checked bag fees. The whole “your first two checked bags are free” perk is one of the main reasons many people loved flying Southwest since it made air travel at least slightly more affordable. After all, every little bit helps in this day and age.

Unfortunately, the blows from the formerly low-cost carrier keep on coming, as they’re dropping yet another popular flier policy. As View From the Wing reports, as of May 28, 2025, Southwest is ending its “travel credits don’t expire” policy. Travel credits will expire 12 months from the date of ticket purchase. And if you booked a basic economy fare? Those credits will expire a mere 6 months after the ticket purchase.

Not surprisingly, customers are voicing their displeasure on social media. This post on X about sums things up, asking “What incentive is there to still fly with them over other airlines now?”

Southwest also plans on doing away with their open-seating policy, which was met with mixed opinions. Some people love open seating since it cuts down on boarding time, but those who don’t spring for early bird check-in have a good chance of winding up in a middle seat. Thus, some prefer the idea of being able to select a seat at the time of booking.

It’s disappointing how many of the things that made flying on Southwest Airlines different from other major carriers are slowing being phased out, and it’s hard not to wonder what will be cut next. Sadly, the glory days of air travel are clearly long behind us at this point.

