Southwest Airlines plane involved in fatal accident under repair

National Transportation Safety Board investigators examine damage to the engine of the Southwest Airlines plane that made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The Southwest Airlines jet blew the engine at 32,000 feet and got hit by shrapnel that smashed a window, setting off a desperate scramble by passengers to save a woman from getting sucked out. She later died, and seven others were injured. (NTSB via AP)

A Southwest Airlines plane sits on the runway at the Philadelphia International Airport after it made an emergency landing in Philadelphia, on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. (David Maialetti /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

A National Transportation Safety Board investigator examines damage to the engine of the Southwest Airlines plane that made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, April 17, 2018. (NTSB via AP)

A National Transportation Safety Board investigator examines damage to the engine of the Southwest Airlines plane that made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. (NTSB via AP)

The engine on a Southwest Airlines plane is inspected as it sits on the runway at the Philadelphia International Airport after it made an emergency landing in Philadelphia, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. (Amanda Bourman via AP)

This April 17, 2018 photo provided by Marty Martinez shows the window that was shattered after a jet engine of a Southwest Airlines airplane blew out at altitude, resulting in the death of a woman who was nearly sucked from the window during the flight of the Boeing 737 bound from New York to Dallas with 149 people aboard. (Marty Martinez via AP)

This window was shattered after a jet engine of a Southwest Airlines airplane blew out at altitude, causing debris to hit the window and shatter it. A woman died after she was nearly sucked from the window during the flight of the Boeing 737 bound from New York to Dallas, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. (Marty Martinez via AP)

EVERETT, Wash. — The Southwest Airlines airplane that broke down midair in a fatal accident last month has made its way to a Seattle-area facility for repairs.

KING TV reports that the twin-engine Boeing 737 was flown to the Aviation Technical Services facilities in Everett’s Paine Field on Monday.

The facility conducts major services on Boeing aircrafts.

Southwest Airlines says the plane was released from the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation.

The left engine has been replaced. The plane remains out of service.

Boeing, which started in the Seattle area, has a factory nearby where it assembles airplanes.

Jennifer Riordan’s death on the April 17 flight was ruled accidental. She died of trauma after being partially sucked out of the plane through a window when an engine blew out at 30,000 feet.