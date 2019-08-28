106°F
Nation and World

Speed racer Jessi Combs dies in Oregon jet-car crash

The Associated Press
August 28, 2019 - 12:11 pm
 

BURNS, Ore. — Jet-car speed racer Jessi Combs has died in a crash in Oregon’s Alvord Desert while trying to break a speed record.

The Harney County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that Combs died in a crash in a dry lake bed on Tuesday. Sheriff’s Lt. Brian Needham says the cause of the accident is under investigation.

According to Car and Driver, the 36-year-old Combs is widely known in racing circles as the “fastest woman on four wheels” and broke a record in 2013 with a run of 393 mph.

The Long Beach, California, resident said on Instagram on Sunday that she wanted to break 512 mph.

She wrote, “People say I’m crazy. I say thank you.”

Combs also appeared on TV shows including Discovery’s “Mythbusters.”

