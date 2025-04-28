72°F
Speedboat goes airborne, flips multiple times at Lake Havasu — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2025 - 12:01 pm
 

A speedboat attempting to break a speed record at Lake Havasu lost control and went flipping through the air on Saturday.

According to a multiple reports, the 10,000 horsepower Freedom One Skater was trying to break the lake’s speed record of 206 mph at the 2025 Desert Storm Shootout.

Video shows the boat taking flight and flipping multiple times before slamming back into the surface of the lake.

The speedboat’s drivers — known by the pseudonyms John Wayne and Clint Eastwood — walked away from the crash with minor injuries.

There have been 11 fatal racing crashes at Lake Havasu since 1963, according to Motorsport Memorial.

