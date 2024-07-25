107°F
Spicy dispute over the origins of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos winds up in court

Flamin' Hot Cheetos are pictured near the front door of La Azteca Market in South Los Angeles, Aug. 22, 2008.
Flamin' Hot Cheetos are pictured near the front door of La Azteca Market in South Los Angeles, Aug. 22, 2008. The man who says he invented Flamin' Hot Cheetos filed a lawsuit against his former employers Thursday, July 18, 2024, for fraud, defamation and other violations, saying he was harmed when Frito-Lay and PepsiCo denied his role in creating the popular hot snack. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
A "boneless chicken wing" is displayed in Glenside, Pa., on Feb. 8, 2023. On Thursday, July 25, ...
Chicken wings advertised as ‘boneless’ can have bones, Ohio Supreme Court rules
Holding signs with photos of Israeli hostages and demanding their release, people react as they ...
Israel recovers 5 hostage bodies from Gaza
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom greets people, July 8, 2024, near the Common Man Roadside M ...
California governor issues executive order for removal of homeless encampments
FILE - Amazon employees load packages on carts before being put on to trucks for distribution f ...
US economic growth increased last quarter to a healthy 2.8% annual rate
By Dee-Ann Durbin The Associated Press
July 25, 2024 - 12:53 pm
 

A court case could soon settle a spicy dispute: Who invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos?

A former PepsiCo executive is suing the company, saying it destroyed his career after questioning his claim that he invented the popular flavor of Cheetos snacks.

PepsiCo said Thursday it has no comment on the lawsuit, which was filed July 18 in California Superior Court.

According to his lawsuit, Richard Montañez began working for PepsiCo as a janitor at its Frito-Lay plant in Ranch Cucamonga, California, in 1977. Montañez was the son of a Mexican immigrant and grew up in a migrant labor camp.

One day, a machine in Montañez’s plant broke down, leaving a batch of unflavored Cheetos. Montañez says he took the batch home and dusted them with chili powder, trying to replicate the flavor of elote, the popular grilled seasoned corn served in Mexico.

In 1991, Montañez asked for a meeting with PepsiCo CEO Roger Enrico to pitch his spicy Cheetos, confident they would be a hit with the Latino community. Enrico granted the meeting, liked the presentation and directed the company to develop spicy Cheetos, according to the lawsuit.

Montañez said PepsiCo sent him on speaking engagements and actively promoted his story. But in the meantime, Montañez claims the company’s research and development department shut him out of its discussions and testing.

PepsiCo introduced Flamin’ Hot Cheetos in 1992. Montañez says he continued to develop spicy snacks, like Flamin’ Hot Popcorn and Lime and Chili Fritos, and in 2000 he was promoted to a business development manager in Southern California. Montañez eventually became PepsiCo’s vice president of multicultural marketing and sales.

Montañez said demand for speaking engagements was so great that he retired from PepsiCo in 2019 to become a motivational speaker full time. He published a memoir in 2021 and his life story was made into a movie, “Flamin’ Hot,” in 2023.

But according to the lawsuit, PepsiCo turned on Montañez in 2021, cooperating with a Los Angeles Times piece that claimed others in the company were already working on spicy snacks when Montañez approached them, and that they — not Montañez — came up with the name, “Flamin’ Hot.”

Montañez said PepsiCo’s about-face has hurt his speaking career and other potential opportunities, including a documentary about his life.

He is seeking damages for discrimination, fraud and defamation.

By Dan Williams Bloomberg News

Israel has now pronounced dead more than a third of the roughly 110 hostages who remain in Hamas captivity.

This August 2011 file photo shows Half Dome and Yosemite Valley in a view from Glacier Point at ...
Hiker falls to death during storm on Yosemite’s iconic Half Dome
The Associated Press

A bucket-list climb to the top of Yosemite’s Half Dome turned to tragedy for a young woman who fell to her death during a descent forced by a sudden storm that pounded the iconic granite monolith.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a memorial service for former U.S. Sen. ...
In fiery speech to Congress, Netanyahu seeks support for war in Gaza
By Ellen Knickmeyer, Farnoush Amiri and Ashraf Khalil The Associated Press

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza and condemned American protesters in a scathing speech to Congress Wednesday.

In this image released by the USGS agency, a hydrothermal event is seen in Biscuit Basin in Yel ...
Geyser eruption highlights little-known hazard at Yellowstone
By Matthew Brown, Amy Beth Hanson and Mead Gruver The Associated Press

The hydrothermal explosion on Tuesday in Biscuit Basin caused no injuries as dozens of people fled down the boardwalk before the wooden walkway was destroyed.

