Spirit Airlines just added several new ‘comfy’ benefits for travelers

You may not recognize Spirit Airlines.

The Broward-based carrier is introducing four extra inches of legroom to an enhanced premium section and new loyalty program benefits, including upgrades.

Yes, the same discount airline with bright yellow colors that travelers love to hate is making it a bit more comfortable and fun to fly.

Spirit has announced that it will “re-imagine” its Go Comfy section, turning it into a more traditional premium option, a sign that it intends to compete with bigger airlines. Spirit says it will reconfigure seating to carve out more legroom. The work will start in June, and the majority of airplanes will be finished by July, with the remainder done in 2026.

Travelers can start booking extra-legroom seats starting in mid-May for travel beginning July 9, the airline said.

Other amenities include preferred seating and a free carry-on bag.

Route expansions

Spirit also said it will offer nonstop flights between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Savannah, Georgia; Chattanooga, Tennessee; and Columbia, South Carolina.

That’s important for FLL because Spirit is the top airline at the Broward airport. In March, Spirit accounted for 2.5 million passengers at FLL. While that marked a 12% decline from March 2024, it was by far the top airline with a 28% market share. JetBlue was second with 19%.

The moves are the most significant since the airline named a new president and CEO, Dave Davis, who took over on April 21. He replaced longtime President and CEO Ted Christie, who resigned April 7 after successfully leading the company through restructuring. On Feb. 20, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York approved the carrier’s plan to continue operating as a business, and cleared bankruptcy shortly after.

Davis came from Sun Country Airlines, where he was president and chief financial officer and a member of its board of directors since December 2019. He was credited with helping make it one of the most profitable airlines in the U.S., outperforming Spirit and Frontier.

His team at Spirit is wasting no time making changes.

“Spirit’s new premium options offer travelers’ exceptional value, and we’re creating even more opportunities for guests to experience them,” Rana Ghosh, senior vice president and chief commercial officer at Spirit Airlines, said in a statement. “We’re also adding more value and perks for our loyalty members at a time when others are taking away benefits.”

Here’s a breakdown of the new amenities and benefits:

New comforts in Spirit’s Go Comfy

—Preferred seating includes seven rows near the front of the aircraft and more than 40 seats

—In those seats, an extra 4 inches of legroom giving a total of 32 inches

—Free carry-on-bag

—No change or cancel fees

—Priority boarding

—Reserved overhead bin space

—Snack and non-alcoholic beverage

New benefits to Free Spirit loyalty program members and Free Spirit Travel More Mastercard holders

—Increased options for redemption including using Free Spirit point for Go Big and Go Comfy

—Complimentary upgrades for Free Spirit status members and Free Spirit credit card holders to a Big Front seat and Comfy Seat at boarding, based on availability, extending to one guest on the member’s reservation; starting in June

—New two free checked bags benefit for Free Spirit Travel More Mastercard holders; to start later in 2025, unspecified month

—New Free Spirit debit card will launch this fall; “will allow anyone to earn Free Spirit points on their everyday spending and redeem those points for travel … while receiving Group 2 Priority Boarding and a 25% rebate on in-flight purchases”

Spirit also said that travelers who earn Free Spirit Gold and Silver Status will continue to enjoy all existing benefits including Shortcut Security and seat selection with no increase in the requirements to earn status for the 2025 program year. Guests with Gold Status will also continue to enjoy free bags, Wi-Fi (subject to availability), complimentary snacks and drinks, including alcohol on eligible flights.

More information

For more details on the new benefits or information on how to join the loyalty program, go to Spirit’s website at spirit.com.

