Spirit flight from Las Vegas slides off taxiway in Baltimore
A Spirit jet from Las Vegas skidded off a taxiway in Baltimore early Thursday.
A jetliner from Las Vegas skidded off a taxiway in Baltimore early Thursday. No injuries were reported.
LATEST: Spirit airplane slides off taxiway into grass at BWI Airport, no injuries reported https://t.co/D3n1HPEfEo pic.twitter.com/bbAaPLyoME
— Lindsey Mastis (@LindseyMastis) December 17, 2020
Spirit Airlines Flight 696 arrived at BWI Marshall Airport at about 6:18 a.m. EST. There were 111 passengers as the plane landed without incident.
Field Sutton, manager of media relations for Spirit, said the incident did not happen on a runway and no one was injured.
“After safely landing and entering the taxiway this morning, the nose wheel of Spirit Airlines flight 696 slowly slid onto the grass while turning a corner and taxiing to the gate,” Sutton said in an email to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “All 111 Guests and Team Members are safe and were transported by bus to the terminal.”
As the aircraft taxied to the airport terminal, it slid off a taxiway into the grass and there were no injuries.
Officials say the BWI Marshall Airport Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene.
A major snowstorm in the Northeast has dropped more than 3 feet of snow in some places.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Glenn Puit contributed to this story.