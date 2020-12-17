41°F
Spirit flight from Las Vegas slides off taxiway in Baltimore

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2020 - 6:03 am
 
Updated December 17, 2020 - 7:59 am
A Spirit Airlines Flight 696 from Las Vegas sits in the snow-covered grass at BWI Marshall Airp ...
A Spirit Airlines Flight 696 from Las Vegas sits in the snow-covered grass at BWI Marshall Airport at about 6:18 a.m. EST Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. There were 111 passengers as the flight landed safely and without incident before sliding off a taxiway. (WJLA)
Passengers from Spirit Flight 696 are helped down the ramp after the plane from Las Vegas skidd ...
Passengers from Spirit Flight 696 are helped down the ramp after the plane from Las Vegas skidded off a taxiway at BWI Marshall Airport on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (WJLA)

A jetliner from Las Vegas skidded off a taxiway in Baltimore early Thursday. No injuries were reported.

Spirit Airlines Flight 696 arrived at BWI Marshall Airport at about 6:18 a.m. EST. There were 111 passengers as the plane landed without incident.

Field Sutton, manager of media relations for Spirit, said the incident did not happen on a runway and no one was injured.

“After safely landing and entering the taxiway this morning, the nose wheel of Spirit Airlines flight 696 slowly slid onto the grass while turning a corner and taxiing to the gate,” Sutton said in an email to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “All 111 Guests and Team Members are safe and were transported by bus to the terminal.”

As the aircraft taxied to the airport terminal, it slid off a taxiway into the grass and there were no injuries.

Officials say the BWI Marshall Airport Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene.

A major snowstorm in the Northeast has dropped more than 3 feet of snow in some places.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Glenn Puit contributed to this story.

