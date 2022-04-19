84°F
Spring storms bring more rain, snow to Northern California

The Associated Press
April 19, 2022 - 4:00 pm
 
Skiers line up at the Canyon Express high speed chairlift in Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, ...
Skiers line up at the Canyon Express high speed chairlift in Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., on Friday, April 15, 2022. (Peter Morning/MMSA via AP)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Snow fell in parts of the Sierra Nevada and rain fell elsewhere in Northern California on Tuesday as spring continued to deliver a taste of the kind of weather that was mostly absent during winter.

Various chain requirements had to be put into effect for vehicles on mountain routes, including Interstate 80, and strong winds created additional concerns for Sierra travelers.

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab in Donner Pass reported more than 5 inches of new snow by midmorning.

A second, more impactful weather system is expected to move into California later this week, the National Weather Service said.

Despite the spring snow, California remains locked in drought after historically dry winter months. The Sierra snowpack, a key part of the state’s water supply, was just 38% of average on April 1, when it is normally at its peak.

The late-season snow won’t end California’s water worries but it has had some effect. The snowpack had dwindled to just 22% of normal to date on April 11 and increased to 30% on Tuesday.

