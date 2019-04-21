Sri Lanka state media say 129 dead in blasts

Sri Lankan Army soldiers secure the area around a church after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. A security official says six near simultaneous blasts have hit three churches and three hotels. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka’s state-run newspaper has reported that 129 people have died in a series of Easter Sunday blasts targeting three churches and three hotels.

Daily News says more than 500 others have been hospitalized with injuries caused by the blasts.

A senior official told The Associated Press that the death toll has reached 138 people.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak with reporters. He says at least two of the blasts were suspected to have been caused by suicide bombers.