95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Nation and World

Starting 5th day, Miami rescuers stay hopeful about finding survivors

By Terry Spencer and Russ Bynum The Associated Press
June 27, 2021 - 10:55 pm
 
Updated June 27, 2021 - 11:00 pm
Crews work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Surfsid ...
Crews work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Many people were still unaccounted for after Thursday's fatal collapse. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Search and rescue personnel search for survivors through the rubble with their dogs at the Cham ...
Search and rescue personnel search for survivors through the rubble with their dogs at the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla., Sunday, June 27, 2021. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday, June 24. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)
Crews work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Surfsid ...
Crews work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Many people were still unaccounted for after Thursday's fatal collapse. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Surfside, Fla., Mayor Charles Burkett, right, joins worshipers, late Saturday, June 26, 2021, d ...
Surfside, Fla., Mayor Charles Burkett, right, joins worshipers, late Saturday, June 26, 2021, during a prayer vigil for the victims and families of the Champlain Towers collapsed building in Surfside, at the nearby St. Joseph Catholic Church in Miami Beach, Fla. Many people were still unaccounted for two days after Thursday's fatal collapse. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Rescue workers are seen on the site of the Champlain Towers South condo tower, Sunday, June 27, ...
Rescue workers are seen on the site of the Champlain Towers South condo tower, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Rescue workers digging feverishly for a fifth day Monday stressed that they could still find survivors in the rubble of a collapsed Florida condo building, a hope family members clung to even though no one has been pulled out alive since the first day the structure fell.

The death toll rose by just four people Sunday, to a total of nine confirmed dead. But more than 150 people are still missing in Surfside.

Families of the missing rode buses to a site nearby from which they could watch teams at work Sunday: firefighters, sniffer dogs and search experts employing radar and sonar devices.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz said at a Sunday evening news conference that she had met with some of the rescue workers and was able to “hear the hope that they have.”

“We obviously have some realism that we’re dealing with. But … as long as the experts that we trust are telling me they have hope to find people who might have been able to survive, then we have to make sure that we hold on to that hope,” she said.

Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai, head of a humanitarian delegation from Israel that includes several search-and-rescue experts, said the professionals have told him of cases where survivors were found after 100 hours or more.

“So don’t lose hope, that’s what I would say,” he said.

Some families had hoped their visit to the site near the 12-story building would allow them to shout messages to loved ones possibly buried deep inside the pile. As they returned to a nearby hotel, several paused to embrace as they got off the bus. Others walked slowly with arms around each other back to the hotel entrance.

“We are just waiting for answers. That’s what we want,” said Dianne Ohayon, whose parents, Myriam and Arnie Notkin, were in the building. “It’s hard to go through these long days and we haven’t gotten any answers yet.”

4 identified

Authorities on Sunday identified the additional four people that had been recovered as Leon Oliwkowicz, 80; Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74; Anna Ortiz, 46; and Luis Bermudez, 26. The number of people left unaccounted for was 152, said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. The last live person rescued was on Thursday, just hours after the collapse.

Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah explained that conditions at the site — the building pancaked when it fell — have frustrated crews looking for survivors. Alan Cominsky, chief of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, said his team is holding out hope of finding someone alive, but must continue to move slowly and methodically.

“The debris field is scattered throughout, and it’s compact, extremely compact,” he said, noting that teams must stabilize and shore up debris as they go.

“We can’t just go in and move things erratically, because that’s going to have the worst outcome possible,” he said.

Among the tools rescuers used was a microwave radar device developed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab and the Department of Homeland Security that “sees” through up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of solid concrete, according to Adrian Garulay, CEO of Spec Ops Group, which sells them. The suitcase-size device can detect human respiration and heartbeats and was being deployed Sunday by a seven-member search-and-rescue team from Mexico’s Jewish community.

Levine Cava said six to eight teams are actively searching the pile at any given time, with hundreds of team members on standby ready to rotate in. She said teams have worked around the clock since Thursday, and there was no lack of personnel.

President Joe Biden said in a statement he spoke with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell about efforts on the ground after Criswell visited the site. Biden said his administration is prepared to provide assistance and support.

“This is an unimaginably difficult time for the families enduring this tragedy,” Biden said. “My heart goes out to every single person suffering during this awful moment.”

Crews spent Saturday night digging a trench that stretches 125 feet long, 20 feet across and 40 feet deep (38 meters long, 6 meters across and 12 meters deep), which, she said, allowed them to find more bodies and human remains.

Earl Tilton, who runs a search-and-rescue consulting firm in North Carolina, said rushing into the rubble without careful planning and execution would injure or kill rescuers and the people they are trying to save.

“Moving the wrong piece of debris at the wrong time could cause it to fall” on workers and crush them, he said.

But Tilton agreed families were not wrong to continue holding out hope. During past urban rescues, he said, rescuers have found survivors as long as a week past the initial catastrophe.

MOST READ
1
Couple frustrated after Resorts World booking falls through
Couple frustrated after Resorts World booking falls through
2
‘My angel was fearless’: Service honors boy, 7, hikers found dead
‘My angel was fearless’: Service honors boy, 7, hikers found dead
3
Police investigate deadly pub shooting in central Las Vegas
Police investigate deadly pub shooting in central Las Vegas
4
30 lowest-paying jobs in Las Vegas
30 lowest-paying jobs in Las Vegas
5
Showcase home sells for $25M, smashing all-time Las Vegas record
Showcase home sells for $25M, smashing all-time Las Vegas record
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Portland sets highest temperature amid record Pacific Northwest heat wave
By Sara Cline and Rebecca Boone The Associated Press

Forecasters say many Pacific Northwest communities may sweat through the hottest days in their histories as as temperatures soar during a heat wave that has sent residents scrambling for relief.

 
’Major’ damage before Florida condo collapse, report says
By Curt Anderson and Bernard Condon The Associated Press

The report was among a series of documents released by the city of Surfside as rescuers continued to dig Saturday through rubble in an effort to find any of the 156 people who remain unaccounted for after the collapse. At least five people were killed.

Pilot Ursula Richards, left, comforts fellow pilot Buzz Biernacki at the scene of the fatal hot ...
5 killed in hot air balloon crash in New Mexico
By Felicia Fonseca The Associated Press

The multi-colored balloon skirted the top of the power lines, sending at least one dangling and knocking out power to more than 13,000 homes.

 
Pacific Northwest scrambles to get ready for historic heat wave
By Sara Cline and Manuel Valdes The Associated Press

The extreme and dangerous heat was expected to break all-time records in cities and towns from eastern Washington state to Portland to southern Oregon.

 
Derek Chauvin sentenced in George Floyd death
By Amy Forliti and Steve Karnowski The Associated Press

Ex-Officer Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22½ years for killing George Floyd, whose death sparked reckoning on race.

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that colla ...
Death toll in Florida building collapse rises to 4; 159 still missing
By Terry Spencer and Adriana Gomez Licon The Associated Press

Three more bodies were removed overnight, and Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said authorities were working with the medical examiner’s office to identify the victims.

 
Hawaii to relax testing rules for travelers vaccinated in US
By Caleb Jones The Associated Press

Hawaii will drop its testing and quarantine rules for fully vaccinated domestic travelers in two weeks. Gov. David Ige said Thursday the state will drop the current travel restrictions for vaccinated U.S. mainland traveler