Stepbrother of teen who died on Carnival cruise ship could face charges, records show

ORLANDO, Fla. — The death of an 18-year-old aboard a Carnival Cruise Line ship earlier this month could result in charges being filed against a teenage stepbrother as the FBI continues its investigation, according to filings in Brevard County family court.

A motion filed Monday by a lawyer representing the stepmother of Anna Kepner seeks to postpone a Dec. 17 hearing, part of a divorce proceeding, amid the FBI’s investigation. The circumstances of Kepner’s death have not been released, but her stepmother Shauntel Hudson said that the investigation’s progress led to an “extremely sensitive and severe circumstance” arising.

Hudson, according to the filing first reported by WFTV, “has been advised through discussions with FBI investigators and her attorneys that a criminal case may be initiated against one of the minor children” who went on the trip along with Kepner. Born in 2009, the teen is identified only by his initials as a suspect, other court records reviewed by the Orlando Sentinel show.

The child’s father, meanwhile, “is believed to have hired counsel for the minor child … due to the alleged incident involving” the teen, according to a response to the father’s motion for emergency relief. The Sentinel is shielding the teen’s initials as he has not been formally charged with a crime.

An FBI spokesperson did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Carnival had initially confirmed that Kepner, a senior at Temple Christian School in Titusville, had died on board the ship that had returned to PortMiami on Nov. 10, and that the FBI was involved in its investigation.

Hudson’s filing, which is a motion to postpone a custody hearing, confirmed an FBI investigation was underway into the “sudden death” of Kepner, and that Hudson, had been on the cruise with her, Kepner’s father and Hudson’s minor children. The Dec. 17 hearing was scheduled in October, prior to Kepner’s death, amid a dispute with her ex-husband, who claims she has been violating an agreement to share time with the children.

No charges have been announced, nor has the FBI stated whether Kepner’s death was considered a homicide.