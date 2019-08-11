89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Store offers free pizzas to people from abroad after raids

The Associated Press
August 11, 2019 - 10:53 am
 

OXFORD, Miss. — A north Mississippi pizza shop is offering free pies for immigrants and refugees in response to immigration raids at seven poultry plants in the central part of the state.

Dodo Pizza owner Alena Tikhova tells WMC-TV she’s making the offer because she moved from Russia four years ago and wants to offset “hate and cruelty” that she sees against people from abroad.

The Oxford pizza store is offering a free medium pizza though Aug. 18 to anyone from another country.

Tikhova says the offer is a statement of compassion, saying the 680 arrests by immigration officials “doesn’t feel right to me as a human being.”

The owner says Dodo Pizza has given free pizzas to first responders and government workers during past shutdowns and she plans future donations.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rescuers search for victims of a landslide triggered by Typhoon Lekima in Yongjia county in eas ...
Death toll from Typhoon Lekima reaches 33 in China
The Associated Press

Most of the victims were in a village in Yongjia county, where a landslide blocked a river that then poured into the small town, killing 23 people.

In this Jan. 13, 2014 file photo, former California State Sen. Kevin de Leon, D-Los Angeles, di ...
Changing federal courts concern gun-control backers
By Don Thompson The Associated Press

A federal judiciary that is becoming increasingly conservative under President Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate has gun control advocates on edge.