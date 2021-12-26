51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Nation and World

Storm may make Sierra Nevada travel difficult for days

The Associated Press
December 26, 2021 - 3:31 pm
 
Updated December 26, 2021 - 3:49 pm
This image from video provided by Caltrans District 3 shows a closed westbound I-80 on Sunday, ...
This image from video provided by Caltrans District 3 shows a closed westbound I-80 on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. The road from Colfax, Calif., to the Nevada state line was closed due to heavy snowfall. (Caltrans District 3, via AP)
Heavy storm clouds move in over the hills over the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles on Sunday, Dec ...
Heavy storm clouds move in over the hills over the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. The latest in a series of blustery storms hit Southern California with heavy rain and wind that flooded streets and knocked down power lines late Saturday. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
An airliner takes an approach through storm clouds to Hollywood Burbank Airport, in Burbank, Ca ...
An airliner takes an approach through storm clouds to Hollywood Burbank Airport, in Burbank, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. Parts of California are getting a White Christmas after all, with snowfall pounding mountains across the state. Other areas of California, however, saw a wet and rainy Christmas as storms continue to pound the state, causing flash flooding and evacuations in some areas over the holiday period. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
David Hunt, of Silverado Canyon, walks along Grundy Way at the intersection of Water Way in Sil ...
David Hunt, of Silverado Canyon, walks along Grundy Way at the intersection of Water Way in Silverado Canyon, Calif., located in eastern Orange County, stepping over rocks and mud that have washed down the mountain following an overnight storm that brought heavy rain to the area, on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. The December 2020 Bond fire burned much of the the area and left the hills above the canyon barren and vulnerable rock-filled mudslides. (Mark Rightmire/The Orange County Register via AP)
Crews work at cutting up a large tree that fell across Silverado Canyon Road in Silverado, loca ...
Crews work at cutting up a large tree that fell across Silverado Canyon Road in Silverado, located in eastern Orange County, Calif., early Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, following an overnight storm that brought heavy rain and wind, knocking over a utility pole as it fell. The canyon areas are under mandatory evacuations following overnight storms that brought heavy rain and mudslides. The December 2020 Bond fire burned much of the the area and left the hills barren and vulnerable rock-filled mudslides. (Mark Rightmire/The Orange County Register via AP)

COLFAX, Calif. — A major Christmas weekend storm caused whiteout conditions and closed key highways amid blowing snow in mountains of Northern California and Nevada, with forecasters warning that travel in the Sierra Nevada could be difficult for several days.

Authorities near Reno said three people were injured in a 20-car pileup on Interstate 395, where drivers described limited visibility on Sunday. Further west, a 70-mile (112-kilometer) stretch of Interstate 80 was shut until at least Monday from Colfax, California, through the Lake Tahoe region to the Nevada state line.

The California Department of Transportation also closed many other roads while warning of slippery conditions for motorists.

“Expect major travel delays on all roads,” the National Weather Service office in Reno, Nevada, said Sunday on Twitter. “Today is the type of day to just stay home if you can. More snow is on the way too!”

The weather service issued a winter storm warning for greater Lake Tahoe until 1 a.m. Tuesday because of possible “widespread whiteout conditions” and wind gusts that could top 45 mph (72 kph).

Turbulent weather stretched from San Diego to Seattle, where several of inches of snow fell on Sunday.

Rockslides caused by heavy rain closed more than 40 miles (64 kilometers) of coastal Highway 1 in the Big Sur region south of the San Francisco Bay Area. There was no estimate for the reopening of the scenic stretch that is frequently shut after wet weather.

The latest in a series of blustery storms hit Southern California with heavy rain and wind that flooded streets and knocked down power lines late Saturday. Powerful gusts toppled trees, damaged carports and blew a track-and-field shed from a Goleta high school into a front yard two blocks away, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

More than 1.8 inches (4.5 centimeters) of rain fell over 24 hours in Santa Barbara County’s San Marcos pass, while Rocky Butte in San Luis Obispo County recorded 1.61 inches (4 centimeters), the weather service said.

Los Angeles International Airport said a “storm-related electrical issue” forced a partial closure of Terminal 5, causing post-Christmas passengers to divert to other terminals for certain services.

“Cancellations and delays are possible, so it will be important to check your flight status today if flying through Terminal 5,” LAX tweeted.

In the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles, crews were repairing a section of State Route 18 that washed down a hillside after heavy rain late Thursday. The closure of the major route into the Big Bear ski resort area could last for weeks, officials said.

The continuing storms were welcomed in parched California, where the Sierra snowpack had been at dangerously low levels after weeks for dry weather. But the state Department of Water Resources reported on Christmas Eve that the snowpack was between 114% and 137% of normal across the range with more snow expected.

Up to 8 feet (2.4 meters) of snow was predicted at the highest elevations of the Sierra.

Before Sunday, 20 inches (50 centimeters) of snow already had fallen at Homewood on Lake Tahoe’s west shore. About a foot (30 centimeters) was reported at Northstar near Truckee, California, and 10 inches (25 centimeters) at the Mount Rose ski resort on the southwest edge of Reno.

MOST READ
1
Parts of California see a White Christmas after storms
Parts of California see a White Christmas after storms
2
2 Raiders defensive backs return for Sunday’s game
2 Raiders defensive backs return for Sunday’s game
3
Storm headed from Sierras to bring rain, snow, wind to area
Storm headed from Sierras to bring rain, snow, wind to area
4
Las Vegas woman killed in crash with Washington football player
Las Vegas woman killed in crash with Washington football player
5
Wynn Field Club at Allegiant offers only-in-Vegas experience
Wynn Field Club at Allegiant offers only-in-Vegas experience
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, speaks during an interview with the Associate ...
Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s moral conscience, dies at 90
By ANDREW MELDRUM Associated Press

Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning icon, an uncompromising foe of apartheid and a modern-day activist for racial justice and LGBT rights, died Sunday at 90.

In this image taken from video from a Caltrans remote video traffic camera, traffic is stopped ...
Parts of California see a White Christmas after storms
By Stefanie Dazio The Associated Press

Other areas of California, however, saw a wet and rainy Christmas as storms continue to drench the state, causing flash flooding and evacuations in some areas over the holiday period.

 
Hundreds of flights cancelled by short-staffed airlines
By Tali Arbel The Associated Press

Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights Saturday because of staffing issues tied to COVID-19, disrupting holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

Amelie and Ludo Khayat hold each other during a visit at the COVID-19 intensive care unit of th ...
COVID again puts damper on Christmas Eve around the world
By Jack Jeffery, David McHugh and Bobby Caina Calvan The Associated Press

Drummers and bagpipers marched through Bethlehem to smaller than usual crowds after new travel restrictions meant to slow the highly contagious omicron variant kept international tourists away from the town where Jesus is said to have been born.

Travelers pass a sign near a COVID-19 testing site in Terminal E at Logan Airport, Tuesday, Dec ...
Airlines cancel hundreds of flights because of COVID issues
By David McHugh and Tali Arbel The Associated Press

Airlines canceled hundreds of flights as the omicron variant jumbled schedules and drew down staffing levels at some carriers during the busy holiday travel season.

President Joe Biden signs the "Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act" ...
US to lift travel ban on 8 African countries
By Ashraf Khalil The Associated Press

The restrictions, imposed last month, were meant to blunt the spread of the COVID omicron variant.

This photo provided by Ben Crump Law, PLLC. shows Daunte Wright and his son, Daunte Jr., at his ...
Kim Potter found guilty in Daunte Wright death
By Amy Forliti and Scott Bauer The Associated Press

Jurors on Thursday convicted a suburban Minneapolis police officer of two manslaughter charges in the killing of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist she shot during a traffic stop after she said she confused her gun for her Taser.

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of ...
Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of Jan. 6 records
By Mark Sherman and Nomaan Merchant The Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump turned to the Supreme Court Thursday in a last-ditch effort to keep documents away from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.