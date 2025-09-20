83°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Storms cause chaos in California; 2-year-old drowns in floodwaters — PHOTOS

Damage is seen from mudslides after storms in Yucaipa, Calif., Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (AP Phot ...
Damage is seen from mudslides after storms in Yucaipa, Calif., Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Workers clean up the damage caused by mudslides after storms in Yucaipa, Calif., Friday, Sept. ...
Workers clean up the damage caused by mudslides after storms in Yucaipa, Calif., Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Workers clean up the damage caused by mudslides after storms in Yucaipa, Calif., Friday, Sept. ...
Workers clean up the damage caused by mudslides after storms in Yucaipa, Calif., Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Workers clean up damage from mudslides after storms in Yucaipa, Calif., Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. ...
Workers clean up damage from mudslides after storms in Yucaipa, Calif., Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damage is seen from mudslides after storms in Yucaipa, Calif., Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (AP Phot ...
Damage is seen from mudslides after storms in Yucaipa, Calif., Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Workers clean up the damage caused by mudslides after storms in Yucaipa, Calif., Friday, Sept. ...
Workers clean up the damage caused by mudslides after storms in Yucaipa, Calif., Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Workers and residents clean up the damage caused by mudslides after storms in Yucaipa, Calif., ...
Workers and residents clean up the damage caused by mudslides after storms in Yucaipa, Calif., Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
This photo provided by the San Bernardino County Fire Department shows damage caused by mudslid ...
This photo provided by the San Bernardino County Fire Department shows damage caused by mudslides after storms in Forest Falls, Calif., on Thursday Sept. 18, 2025. (San Bernardino County Fire Department via AP)
More Stories
Debris covers Artist Drive after rainfall from the remnants of Tropical Storm Mario. (National ...
Remnants of Tropical Storm Mario closes roads in Death Valley National Park
This undated photo provided by Whitney Decker shows Paityn, Olivia and Evelyn Decker. (Courtesy ...
Officials believe remains found are Travis Decker, wanted in killings of his 3 daughters
FILE - The Colorado River cuts through Black Canyon, June 6, 2023, near White Hills, Ariz. (AP ...
White House scraps water expert’s nomination as states hash out Colorado River plan
Jimmy Kimmel appears at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 12, 2 ...
Celebrities, political figures react to Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension by ABC
By Damian Dovargenes and Amy Taxin The Associated Press
September 19, 2025 - 6:01 pm
 

YUCAIPA, Calif. — Sudden heavy rain east of Los Angeles unleashed mudslides that plowed into homes and trapped drivers for hours on roadways while floodwaters swept away a vehicle carrying a father who was later rescued and his-2-year-old son who drowned, authorities said Friday.

Authorities rescued 10 people traveling in at least six vehicles who were stranded on state Route 38 in the area of Jenks Lake, near the San Bernardino National Forest, the fire district said. The route is narrow and winds through towering trees, curving back and forth up the mountainside and linking cities east of Los Angeles with the resort town of Big Bear Lake.

No one was hurt, and no one is reported missing, Christopher Prater, a public information officer for the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District, said Friday.

Elsewhere in San Bernardino County, a 2-year-old boy drowned after his family’s vehicle was swept off the road by floodwaters Thursday night in Barstow, according to a statement from the city. The boy’s father was separated from his son as they were both swept away by the water, and he was later rescued, according to officials. The boy’s body was found Friday.

Communities hit hard

The mudslides affected the tiny mountain communities of Forest Falls, Oak Glen and Potato Canyon, the county’s fire protection district said in a statement. One home in Forest Falls had giant tree trunks flung in its yard and piled so high they reached the roof.

Forest Falls was walloped by mudslides three years ago. That was just two years after wildfires ripped through the area, leaving burn scars, or areas where there is little vegetation to hold the soil.

Intense rains pounded the area for more than an hour Thursday afternoon as remnants of Tropical Storm Mario reached the mountainous region, the National Weather Service said.

Kael Steel told KNBC-TV he was driving down the mountain from Big Bear to head to an amusement park when the rain started pounding.

“Suddenly we started seeing rocks and stuff coming down the side of the mountain,” he said.

Steel said cars were turning around telling him the road was blocked. So he headed back up the mountain, but was blocked again. He turned around once more and said the road he had crossed 30 seconds earlier had been wiped away.

“There’s no road there anymore,” he said.

The route was still closed as of Friday, the California Highway Patrol said.

Authorities planned to assess the hillside areas impacted by the slides to determine the extent of the damage.

“The community obviously has been impacted fairly significantly,” Prater said. “How bad, we don’t know yet.”

With the possibility of more storms forecast for Friday, San Bernardino County fire officials asked residents to stay alert, and an evacuation warning was in effect for mountain communities already impacted by Thursday’s storm.

Forest Falls saw 1.5 inches of rain fall in an hour, and another half inch after that — far more than the arid Southern California region usually sees, said Kyle Wheeler, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in San Diego.

The rain also fell much faster, Wheeler said, adding that the rainfall rates for summer thunderstorms in the region are more typically about a half inch per hour.

“They got almost two inches of rain in a two-hour time period,” Wheeler said. “The fact that it happened in such a flood-prone location is just an unfortunate event.”

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Vice President JD Vance, right, Second Lady Usha Vance, center, and Erika Kirk, holding a cross ...
Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point taps his widow as its next leader
By JILL COLVIN and JONATHAN J. COOPER Associated Press

Turning Point USA, the organization Charlie Kirk founded, announced Thursday that Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, had been unanimously elected as its next leader and will serve as CEO and board chair.

Emergency personnel block a road after a shooting involving police officers on Wednesday, Sept. ...
3 police officers killed, 2 injured in rural Pennsylvania shooting
By Mark Scolforo and Patrick Whittle The Associated Press

“We grieve for the loss of life of three precious souls who served this county, served this commonwealth, served this country,” Gov. Josh Shapiro said.

MORE STORIES