60°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Storms create havoc on Utah highways

The Associated Press
November 20, 2019 - 3:19 pm
 

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol warned of hazardous driving conditions Wednesday, saying wet pavement contributed to four rollovers of tractor-trailer rigs on major highways.

The Highway Patrol reported rollovers early Wednesday on Interstate 80 in Salt Lake City and in Summit County and on Interstate 15 in southern Utah.

There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In an April 5, 2017, file photo, the Capitol is seen at sunrise in Washington. At a time when ...
Facts missing from American democracy, Americans say
By Nicholas Riccardi and Hannah Fingerhut The Associated Press

A meager 9% of Americans believe that campaign messages are usually based on facts, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Opinion Research and USAFacts. Only 14% think policy decisions are often or always fact-based, or that Americans’ voting decisions are rooted in facts.

The main gate of Camp Pendleton Marine Base at Camp Pendleton, Calif. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi, ...
Ruling threatens human smuggling cases against Marines
By Julie Watson The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO — Marine Corps prosecutors were scrambling Tuesday to save numerous cases tied to a human smuggling investigation after a military judge ruled it was illegal for the military to arrest the Marines during a morning battalion formation and accuse them in front of their peers.

This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jef ...
2 Epstein guards charged with falsifying jail records
The Associated Press

Two correctional officers responsible for guarding Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself were charged Tuesday with falsifying prison records.

A riot policeman watches over a group of detained people on a bridge in Hong Kong, early Tuesda ...
UN human rights office urges Hong Kong de-escalation
The Associated Press

The U.N. human rights office is calling on authorities in Hong Kong to do all they can to de-escalate a standoff between security forces and anti-government protesters holed up in a university.

In a Nov. 14, 2019, photo provided by John Guillote and taken from an aerial drone shows the U. ...
New Arctic autumn means studying waves, not ice
By Dan Joling The Associated Press

The U.S. research vessel Sikuliaq can break through ice as thick as 2.5 feet. In the Chukchi Sea northwest of Alaska this month, which should be brimming with floes, its limits likely won’t be tested.

In this Oct. 1, 2019, photo, the "What Brings You Joy?" wall is covered with people's ...
Changes make hospital psychiatric wards feel like prisons, some say
By Chris Ehrmann The Associated Press

New safety standards aimed at limiting suicide risks have led to overhauls inside hospitals, with psychiatric facilities and wards removing bathroom doors, stripping artwork from walls and requiring patients to wear paper gowns instead of their own clothes.