Storms create havoc on Utah highways
The Utah Highway Patrol warned of hazardous driving conditions Wednesday, saying wet pavement contributed to four rollovers of tractor-trailer rigs on major highways.
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol warned of hazardous driving conditions Wednesday, saying wet pavement contributed to four rollovers of tractor-trailer rigs on major highways.
The Highway Patrol reported rollovers early Wednesday on Interstate 80 in Salt Lake City and in Summit County and on Interstate 15 in southern Utah.
There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.
We have two semi rollovers on SB I-15 between Cedar and St. George. One partially blocking and in the clearing stages at MM 31 another off the roadway at MM 28. Crews are waiting for daylight to assess recovery on that one. No hazmat on board either semi, minor injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/1KAeEbt9DL
— Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) November 20, 2019
2 Right lanes of I-80 WB are blocked at 2400 West in SLC due to 2 separate rollovers, a pickup truck spun out and rolled and a semi attempting to avoid the truck also rolled. No injuries on either rollover, no hazmat on board the semi. Use caution driving through the area. pic.twitter.com/jPh3I22kvO
— Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) November 20, 2019