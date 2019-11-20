Storms create havoc on Utah highways

The Utah Highway Patrol warned of hazardous driving conditions Wednesday, saying wet pavement contributed to four rollovers of tractor-trailer rigs on major highways.

A semi rollover is seen in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 between Cedar City and St. George, Utah, on Nov. 20, 2019. Minor injuries were reported. (Utah Highway Patrol via Twitter)

The Highway Patrol reported rollovers early Wednesday on Interstate 80 in Salt Lake City and in Summit County and on Interstate 15 in southern Utah.

There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

We have two semi rollovers on SB I-15 between Cedar and St. George. One partially blocking and in the clearing stages at MM 31 another off the roadway at MM 28. Crews are waiting for daylight to assess recovery on that one. No hazmat on board either semi, minor injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/1KAeEbt9DL — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) November 20, 2019