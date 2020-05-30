94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Storms forecast as 2 astronauts prepare for historic SpaceX flight

By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press
May 30, 2020 - 10:01 am
 

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Despite more storms in the forecast, two NASA astronauts arrived at the launch pad Saturday for a second attempt at a history-making ride into orbit aboard a rocket ship built by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company.

With the flight already delayed three days by bad weather, forecasters put the odds of acceptable conditions at 50-50 for the 12:22 p.m. PDT liftoff of the 270-foot Falcon 9 rocket in what would be the first launch of astronauts into orbit by a private company.

It would also be NASA’s first human spaceflight launched from U.S. soil in nearly a decade.

Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken pulled on their angular, white-and-black spacesuits with help from technicians wearing masks, gloves and black hoods that made them look like ninjas.

Before setting out for the launch pad in a gull-wing Tesla SUV — another Musk product — Behnken pantomimed a hug of his 6-year-old son, Theo, and said: “Are you going to listen to Mommy and make her life easy?” Hurley blew kisses to his 10-year-old son and wife.

SpaceX and NASA managers monitored the weather not just at Kennedy Space Center but all the way up the Eastern Seaboard and across the North Atlantic to Ireland. Waves and wind need to be within certain limits in case the astronauts have to make an emergency splashdown on the way to orbit.

ISS destination

Their destination is the International Space Station, a 19-hour flight away.

Ever since the space shuttle was retired in 2011, NASA has relied on Russian spaceships launched from Kazakhstan to take U.S. astronauts to and from the space station.

“I would be lying to you if I told you I wasn’t nervous,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said before the launch attempt. “We want to do everything we can to minimize the risk, minimize the uncertainty, so that Bob and Doug will be safe.”

Wednesday’s countdown of the rocket and its bullet-shaped Dragon capsule was halted at just under 17 minutes because of the threat of lightning.

Trump, Pence attending

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence planned to return for the second launch attempt.

NASA tried to discourage spectators because of the coronavirus outbreak and severely limited the number of employees, visitors and journalists inside Kennedy Space Center. At the center’s newly reopened tourist stop, though, all 4,000 tickets for the launch were snapped up in a few hours.

And by early morning, spectators began lining the area’s beaches and roads. Signs along the main beach drag urged “Godspeed.”

Among the spectators was Neil Wight, a machinist from Buffalo, New York, who staked out a view of the launch pad from a park in Titusville.

“It’s pretty historically significant in my book, and a lot of other people’s books. With everything that’s going on in this country right now, it’s important that we do things extraordinary in life,” Wight said. “We’ve been bombarded with doom and gloom for the last six, eight weeks, whatever it is, and this is awesome. It brings a lot of people together.”

NASA hired SpaceX and Boeing in 2014 to taxi astronauts to and from the space station, under contracts totaling $7 billion. Both companies launched their crew capsules last year with test dummies. SpaceX’s Dragon aced all of its objectives, while Boeing’s Starliner capsule ended up in the wrong orbit and almost was destroyed because of multiple software errors.

As a result, the first Starliner flight carrying astronauts isn’t expected until next year.

MOST READ
1
George Floyd protest on Strip results in 2 injured officers, multiple arrests
George Floyd protest on Strip results in 2 injured officers, multiple arrests
2
Updating: Which Las Vegas casinos, restaurants will reopen and when
Updating: Which Las Vegas casinos, restaurants will reopen and when
3
Parents, kids get no relief at dry Las Vegas park splash pads — BLOG
Parents, kids get no relief at dry Las Vegas park splash pads — BLOG
4
Las Vegas gyms not rushing to reopen Friday
Las Vegas gyms not rushing to reopen Friday
5
Police seize drugs, $53K cash from northwest Las Vegas home
Police seize drugs, $53K cash from northwest Las Vegas home
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Uniformed U.S. Secret Service police detain a protester in Lafayette Park across from the White ...
Trump praises Secret Service, says ‘vicious dogs’ were ready
By Michael Balsamo and Kevin Freking The Associated Press

President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed that many Secret Service agents were “just waiting for action” and ready to unleash “the most vicious dogs, and the most ominous weapons, I have ever seen” if protesters angered by his response to George Floyd’s death had crossed the White House’s security fence.

In this May 29, 2020, photo, a check-cashing business burns during protests in Minneapolis. Pro ...
Governor says outside influences major factor in Minnesota violence
By Aaron Morrison and Tim Sullivan Associated Press

The governor acknowledged Saturday that he didn’t have enough manpower to contain the chaos that officials believe is largely being done by people and groups from outside of the community. The entire Minnesota National Guard has been activated. Federal troops may also be brought in.

Park Rangers close the entrance to the Grand Canyon for the day Friday, May 15, 2020, in Grand ...
Grand Canyon to fully open South Rim in June; North Rim to open
The Associated Press

The Grand Canyon is expanding access to its more popular South Rim entrance and planning to let visitors in around the clock next month after it shuttered temporarily over coronavirus concerns.

Wearing masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, Thiago do Nascimento, right, and Ke ...
Virus sends consumer spending down 13.6% in April
The Associated Press

U.S. consumer spending plunged by a record-shattering 13.6% in April as the pandemic shuttered businesses, forced millions of layoffs and sent the economy into deep recession.

A protestor sprays graffiti on a wall near the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, Thursday, May 2 ...
Rage in Minneapolis after George Floyd’s death — PHOTOS
The Associated Press

Some held up signs with Floyd’s last words: “I can’t breathe.” Graffiti on city walls called police murderers. In a highly symbolic image, a protester carried a U.S. flag upside down, a sign of distress.

President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order aimed at curbing protections fo ...
Trump vows to get Minneapolis protesters ‘under control’
By Jill Colvin and Colleen Long The Associated Press

President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to take action to bring the city of Minneapolis “under control,” calling violent protesters outraged by the death of a black man in police custody “thugs” and saying that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

A protester carries the carries a U.S. flag upside, a sign of distress, next to a burning build ...
Minneapolis officer who knelt on man’s neck charged with murder
By Tim Sullivan and Amy Forliti The Associated Press

The white Minneapolis police officer seen on video kneeling on George Floyd’s neck was arrested on murder charges Friday and accused in court papers of ignoring another officer who was worried about the handcuffed black man who died.

Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of Geor ...
George Floyd protesters unleash fury, Trump threatens military action
By Tim Sullivan and Amy Forliti The Associated Press

President Donald Trump blasted the “total lack of leadership” and tweeted: “Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”