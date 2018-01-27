Storms lift ski spirits in Sierra Nevada after sluggish start

A week of snow is raising spirits at Sierra ski resorts that had been off to a slow start this season.

Bret McTigue, left, and his daughter Taylor, 8, head to the slopes at Sierra-at-Tahoe Ski Resort, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, near Echo Summit, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

RENO — A week of snow is raising spirits at Sierra ski resorts that had been off to a slow start this season.

Up to another foot of snow fell late Thursday and early Friday in the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe on the heels of a storm that dumped more than a foot in some areas the day before.

The most new snow was reported on the northwest end of the lake — 12 inches at Squaw Valley and 10 inches (25 cm) at Alpine Meadows.

Homewood and Sierra-at-Tahoe got 7 inches, Sugar Bowl 6, Northstar 5 and Mt. Rose 4.

The National Weather Service says there’s a slight chance of snow in the Tahoe area on Saturday but otherwise party cloudy conditions are forecast into next week.