37°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Nation and World

Storms, tornados hit central US; roof collapses at Amazon facility

Live from the scene of tornado damage in Arkansas (STN)
Widespread damage from the Midwest to Southeast in nighttime tornado outbreak
By Jeff Roberson, Robert Jablon and Jim Salter The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 - 12:24 am
 
Emergency vehicles stage outside an Amazon fulfillment center after it was heavily damaged when ...
Emergency vehicles stage outside an Amazon fulfillment center after it was heavily damaged when a strong thunderstorm moved through the area Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Edwardsville, Ill. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Emergency vehicles stage outside an Amazon fulfillment center after it was heavily damaged when ...
Emergency vehicles stage outside an Amazon fulfillment center after it was heavily damaged when a strong thunderstorm moved through the area Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Edwardsville, Ill. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Two people died in severe weather in Tennessee, one person died and several were injured in an apparent tornado at an Arkansas nursing home, and emergency crews in southern Illinois were responding to reports of workers trapped inside an Amazon warehouse after its roof collapsed from storm damage.

At least one fatality was also reported in Missouri as severe storms, some believed to be tornadoes, swept across the Midwest and parts of the South late Friday and into Saturday morning.

In Tennessee, two storm-related fatalities were reported in Obion County in the state’s northwestern corner, said Dean Flener, spokesman for the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency. Flener said he had no details on the deaths.

A tornado struck the Monette Manor nursing home in Arkansas on Friday night, killing one person and trapping 20 people inside as the building collapsed, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day told The Associated Press. Officials had earlier reported at least two fatalities.

Within two hours, the building had been cleared and everyone initially believed to have been inside had been accounted for, Day said.

“It looks like it’s pretty much destroyed,” Day said of the building. “… It happens quick but apparently there was a little bit of time with tornado sirens going off.” Some residents were found in the basement “and were prepared for this,” he said.

Five people had serious injuries, and a few others had minor ones, he said. The nursing home has 86 beds.

Day said another nursing home about 20 miles away in Truman was badly damaged but no injuries were reported. The residents were being evacuated because the building is unsafe.

Amazon roof collapse

At least 100 emergency vehicles descended upon the Amazon warehouse near Edwardsville, Illinois, about 25 miles east of St. Louis, where a wall that was about the length of a football field collapsed, as did the roof above it.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were hurt, but one person was flown by helicopter to a hospital.

Edwardsville Police Chief Mike Fillback said several people who were in the building were taken by bus to the police station in nearby Pontoon Beach for evaluation. By early Saturday, rescue crews were still sorting through the rubble to determine if anyone was trapped inside. Fillback said the process would last for several more hours. Cranes and backhoes were brought in to help move debris.

“Please be patient with us. Our fire personnel are doing everything they can to reunite everyone with their loved ones,” Fillback said on KMOV-TV.

The Belleville News-Democrat reported that the Amazon fulfillment center in Edwardsville opened with two warehouses in 2016, with 1.5 million square feet of space. The warehouses are used to store items until they are shipped to mail-order customers.

“The safety and well-being of our employees and partners is our top priority right now,” Amazon spokesperson Richard Rocha said in a written statement Friday night. “We’re assessing the situation and will share additional information when it’s available.”

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said on Twitter that Illinois State Police and disaster officials were coordinating with local officials in Edwardsville, and he was monitoring the situation.

“My prayers are with the people of Edwardsville tonight, and I’ve reached out to the mayor to provide any needed state resources,” Pritzker said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the damage was caused by straight-line storms or a tornado, but the National Weather Service office near St. Louis reported “radar-confirmed tornadoes” in the Edwardsville area at around the time of the collapse.

In fact, workers at the weather service office themselves had to take shelter as another tornado passed near their office in Weldon Spring, Missouri, about 30 miles west of St. Louis. One person died and two others were injured in building collapses near the towns of Defiance and New Melle, both just a few miles from the weather service office.

Other storms

The storms in Illinois, Missouri and Arkansas were among several places in the Midwest that reported tornadoes spotted or on the ground.

The storms caused additional damage as they tracked through Tennessee and into Kentucky. Several buildings collapsed in the southwestern Kentucky community of Mayfield, said Sarah Burgess, a trooper with the Kentucky State Police in Mayfield.

She said several people were trapped inside a damaged candle factory in Mayfield and that a shift was ongoing when the storm hit.

“The entire building is essentially leveled,” she said.

Although no deaths were immediately reported in Mayfield, coroners were summoned to the community, Burgess said. “We do expect loss of life,” she said.

Photos posted to social media from Mayfield showed uprooted trees, a courthouse steeple sheered off and business windows blown out in the storms.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency early Saturday for what he said was major tornado damage in several western counties. Beshear said the National Guard has been summoned to respond to the region.

MOST READ
1
Tickets to Adele’s Caesars shows as pricey as expected
Tickets to Adele’s Caesars shows as pricey as expected
2
2021 NFR Las Vegas 8th go-round results
2021 NFR Las Vegas 8th go-round results
3
Clark County approves $60M land purchase along south Strip
Clark County approves $60M land purchase along south Strip
4
Resorts World’s Marigold restaurant closes 5 months after opening
Resorts World’s Marigold restaurant closes 5 months after opening
5
Raiders report: ‘If you’re tired, go home,’ K.J. Wright says
Raiders report: ‘If you’re tired, go home,’ K.J. Wright says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A giant sequoia, right, shows blackened scarring from the forest fire, seen during a media tour ...
Sequoia National Park opening Giant Forest that survived wildfire
The Associated Press

Sequoia National Park will reopen its Giant Forest area on Saturday, three months after a Northern California wildfire prompted extraordinary efforts to protect the grove and destroyed thousands of other redwoods.

Gasoline prices are displayed at a station in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Prices f ...
US consumer prices up 6.8% in past year, most since 1982
By Martin Crutsinger The Associated Press

Inflation has been inflicting a heavy burden on consumers, especially lower-income households and particularly for everyday necessities.

The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term, in Washington, Oct. 4, 2021. (AP Ph ...
Supreme Court won’t stop Texas abortion ban, but lets clinics sue
By Mark Sherman The Associated Press

The Supreme Court on Friday left in place Texas’ ban on most abortions, offering only a glimmer of daylight for clinics in the state to challenge the nation’s most restrictive abortion law.

Elisabeth Kimmel, of Las Vegas, is wheeled into federal court for a sentencing hearing Thursday ...
Ex-Las Vegas media CEO sentenced in college admissions scam
The Associated Press

The former chief executive of a media company who authorities say paid more than $500,000 to get her two children into elite universities as bogus athletic recruits was sentenced to six weeks’ imprisonment Thursday.

 
Fox News’ Christmas tree goes up in flames, man arrested
The Associated Press

A man was charged with arson and other crimes Wednesday for setting fire to a 50-foot Christmas tree in front of Fox News headquarters in midtown Manhattan, police said.

Earthquake emergency kit (Canva)
How to prepare for an earthquake: 15 steps you can take now
By Annalise Mantz Stacker.com

While taking these steps would be helpful for residents across the country, anyone who lives in one of the most earthquake-prone areas of the United States should pay particular notice to this plan.

 
Pfizer says COVID booster adds protection against omicron
By Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

Blood samples taken a month after a booster showed people had levels of omicron-neutralizing antibodies that were similar to amounts proven protective against earlier variants after two doses.

 
Hawaii recovering from big storm, flood threats remain
By Caleb Jones The Associated Press

A slow-moving storm that knocked out power, swamped dozens of homes and sent creeks and streams surging had mostly passed over Hawaii on Tuesday, though the threat of flooding lingered in some already-drenched areas.

 
Pearl Harbor survivor, 101, returning to Hawaii for ceremony
By Audrey McAvoy and Gillian Flaccus The Associated Press

David Russell, 101, plans to return to Pearl Harbor for a ceremony in remembrance of the more than 2,300 American troops killed in the Dec. 7, 1941, attack that launched the U.S. into World War II.