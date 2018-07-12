Stormy Daniels accused of touching patrons’ breasts, posts bond

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Porn actress Stormy Daniels, who was arrested in Columbus, Ohio, during a performance at a strip club, has been released on bond.
Franklin County Jail officials confirmed she was released around 6 a.m. Thursday. Court records show Daniels posted $6,000.
Daniels, also known as Stephanie Clifford, is set for a Friday arraignment on three misdemeanor counts of touching a patron at a “sexually oriented” business in violation of an Ohio strip club law. The law prohibits anyone who isn’t a family member to touch a nude or semi-nude dancer.
Daniels’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, says on Twitter that she will plead not guilty to all counts and has said the touching was in a “non sexual” way.
Charging documents obtained by WSYX-TV in Columbus say Daniels was semi-nude and allegedly touched some of the patrons’ breasts and allowed them to touch her prior to her arrest at a strip club in Ohio.
