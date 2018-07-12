Stormy Daniels accused of touching patrons, posts bond

Porn actress Stormy Daniels, who was arrested in Columbus, Ohio, during a performance at a strip club, has been released on bond.

This photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 12, 2018, shows porn actress Stormy Daniels. (Franklin County Sheriff's Office via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Porn actress Stormy Daniels, who was arrested in Columbus, Ohio, during a performance Wednesday at a strip club, has been released on bond.

Franklin County Jail officials confirmed she was released around 6 a.m. Thursday. Court records show Daniels posted $6,000.

Daniels, also known as Stephanie Clifford, is set for a Friday arraignment on three misdemeanor counts of touching a patron at a “sexually oriented” business in violation of an Ohio strip club law. The law prohibits anyone who isn’t a family member to touch a nude or semi-nude dancer.

Daniels’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, says on Twitter that she will plead not guilty to all counts and has said the touching was in a “non sexual” way.

Charging documents obtained by WSYX-TV in Columbus say Daniels was semi-nude and allegedly touched some of the patrons’ breasts and allowed them to touch her prior to her arrest at a strip club in Ohio.

The documents allege she performed the same act with several officers who approached the stage and forced one officer’s head onto her bare chest.