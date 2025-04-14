81°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Strong earthquake hits Southern California near San Diego

(Review-Journal file)
(Review-Journal file)
More Stories
Passengers wait in line to pass through the TSA checkpoint at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Interna ...
What to know as new requirement for air travel in US takes effect soon
A Southwest Airlines plane takes off in Las Vegas in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas ...
Southwest Airlines drops popular policy in another blow to customers
Palestinian Christians attend a Palm Sunday mass at the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyri ...
Israel intensifies strikes across Gaza on Palm Sunday
FILE - Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz listens during a meeting of the United Nations Secu ...
Israel cuts off Gaza’s southern city of Rafah
By Julie Watson Associated Press
April 14, 2025 - 10:57 am
 
Updated April 14, 2025 - 11:22 am

SAN DIEGO — A 5.2-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California on Monday morning, swaying lights and rattling cups off shelves, but officials reported no injuries or major damage.

The quake was centered in San Diego County near the mountain town of Julian, which is known for its apple pie shops, and was felt as far north as Los Angeles

A San Diego County firefighter who answered the phone at the Julian fire station said there were no reports of damage and no calls for service after what was a “good shaking.” The county police and sheriff’s departments also said they had received no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Riley Ozuna, owner of the Julian Cafe & Bakery, said some cups fell onto the ground at her business. “But everything is OK,” she said.

Schoolchildren were escorted outside of buildings as a precaution when the ground started moving, said Capt. Thomas Shoots of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection for San Diego County. He got a shake alert and then started feeling things rolling and swaying.

“There was a lot of shaking and rattling around,” he said. “But thankfully everything seems to be back to normal.”

Paul Nelson, owner of the Eagle Mining Co., an old-fashioned gold mine in Julian where visitors can learn about panning for gold, said it shook “pretty good” but there was no damage at the mine or the gift shop.

He said a couple of picture frames on the checkout counter at the gift shop were knocked over.

“I thought the single-pane windows were going to crack because they were shaking pretty good, but they didn’t,” he said.

Nelson said there was a smaller quake in the area on Sunday when there were 20 to 30 visitors at the mine and that everyone stayed calm and continued their visit after it was over. Monday’s shake was stronger and longer but there were no visitors yet, he said.

“People are freaking out because it was kind of strong and it knocked things off the shelves,” he said, adding that there was a helicopter flying over the area.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has been briefed on the earthquake, his office said in a statement on social media. The state is working with local first responders to assess any damage.

Associated Press writers Christopher Weber in Los Angeles and Olga R. Rodriguez in San Francisco contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Palestinian Christians attend a Palm Sunday mass at the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyri ...
Israel intensifies strikes across Gaza on Palm Sunday
By Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

A wave of Israeli strikes across Gaza on Sunday hit a hospital and other sites, killing at least 21 people as Israel vowed to expand its security presence in the small coastal strip.

FILE - Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz listens during a meeting of the United Nations Secu ...
Israel cuts off Gaza’s southern city of Rafah
By Sam Mednick and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Israel announced Saturday it has completed construction of a new security corridor that cuts off the southern city of Rafah from the rest of Gaza

People take part in a protest demanding the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in the ...
Israeli army: Air force reservists who condemned the war will be fired
By Sam Mednick The Associated Press

Israel’s military said Friday it will fire air force reservists who signed an open letter that condemns the war in Gaza for only serving political interests instead of bringing the hostages home.

The Department of Homeland Security seal is seen on the podium at the Immigration and Customs E ...
Judge allows requirement that everyone in US illegally must register
By Rebecca Santana Associated Press

A federal judge on Thursday allowed the Trump administration to move forward with a requirement that everyone in the U.S. illegally must register with the federal government and carry documentation.

First responders walk along Pier 40, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in New York, across from where a ...
6 killed in New York helicopter crash
The Associated Press

A helicopter crashed Thursday into the Hudson River just off Manhattan, killing six people, officials said.

MORE STORIES