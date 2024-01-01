44°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Strong earthquakes cause chaos in western Japan — PHOTOS

By Yuri Kageyama The Associated Press
January 1, 2024 - 1:49 am
 
Updated January 1, 2024 - 3:58 am
Cracks are seen on the ground in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, follo ...
Cracks are seen on the ground in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, following an earthquake. (Kyodo News via AP)
A torii gate is damaged after an earthquake at a shrine in Kanazawa, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan ...
A torii gate is damaged after an earthquake at a shrine in Kanazawa, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)
Books are scattered at a bookstore in Niigata, Japan following an earthquake Monday, Jan. 1, 20 ...
Books are scattered at a bookstore in Niigata, Japan following an earthquake Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)
This shows a fire occurred following an earthquake in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan Monday ...
This shows a fire occurred following an earthquake in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)
A part of a commercial facility collapses in Kaga, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan Monday, Jan. 1, 2 ...
A part of a commercial facility collapses in Kaga, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)
Customers crouch following an earthquake at a supermarket in Toyama, Japan Sunday, Jan. 1, 2024 ...
Customers crouch following an earthquake at a supermarket in Toyama, Japan Sunday, Jan. 1, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)
A house is damaged by an earthquake in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. ...
A house is damaged by an earthquake in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)
People crouch following an earthquake at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, western Japan Monday ...
People crouch following an earthquake at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, western Japan Monday, Dec. 1, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO — Japan issued tsunami alerts and ordered evacuations following a series of earthquakes on Monday that started a fire and trapped people under rubble on the west coast of its main island.

The Japan Meterological Agency reported more than a dozen quakes off the coast of Ishikawa and nearby prefectures shortly after 4 p.m., one of them with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6.

The agency issued a major tsunami warning for Ishikawa and lower-level tsunami warnings or advisories for the rest of the western coast of the island of Honshu, as well as the northernmost of its main islands, Hokkaido.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV warned torrents of water could reach as high as 16.5 feet and urged people to flee to high land or the top of a nearby building as quickly as possible.

NHK said the tsunami waves could keep returning, and warnings were continuing to be aired hours after the initial alert. Several aftershocks also rocked the region.

Government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said it was critical for people in coastal areas to get away from the oncoming tsunami.

“Every minute counts. Please evacuate to a safe area immediately,” he said.

Tsunami dangers

A tsunami of about about 10 feet high was expected to hit Niigata and other prefectures on the western coast of Japan, and the waves were confirmed to have reached parts of the coastline.

At least six homes were damaged by the quakes, with people trapped inside. A fire has broken out in Wajima city, Ishikawa Prefecture, and electricity is out for more than 30,000 households, Hayashi said.

He said no reports of deaths or injuries had been confirmed, saying the situation was still unclear. Japan’s military was taking part in the rescue efforts, he said.

Japanese media footage showed people running through the streets, and red smoke spewing from a fire in a residential neighborhood. Photos showed a crowd of people, including a woman with a baby on her back, standing by huge cracks that had ripped through the pavement.

Bullet trains in the area were halted. Parts of the highway were also closed, and water pipes had burst, according to NHK. Some cell phone services in the region weren’t working.

More quakes could arrive

The Meteorological Agency said in a nationally broadcast news conference that more major quakes could hit the area over the next week, especially in the next two or three days.

More than a dozen strong quakes had been detected in the region, with risks of setting off landslides and houses collapsing, according to the agency.

Takashi Wakabayashi, a worker at a convenience store in Ishikawa Prefecture, said some items had tumbled from the shelves, but the biggest problem was the huge crowd of people who had shown up to stock up on bottled water, rice balls and bread.

“We have customers at three times the level of usual,” he said.

Tsunami warnings were also issued for parts of North Korea and Russia. Russian officials issued a tsunami alert for the island of Sakhalin, warning that areas across the island’s west coast could be affected by the waves.

In nearby South Korea, the weather agency urged residents in some eastern coastal towns to watch for possible changes in sea levels. Tsunami waves that hit later can be bigger than the initial ones.

The Japanese government has set up a special emergency center to gather information on the quakes and tsunami and relay them speedily to residents to ensure safety, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

He reiterated the warning for immediate evacuation in affected areas.

Japan is an extremely quake-prone nation. In March 2011, a major quake and tsunami caused meltdowns at a nuclear plant. Government spokesman Hayashi told reporters that nuclear plants in the affected area had not reported any irregularities on Monday.

MOST READ
1
‘Mattress Mack’ makes $1M bet on team to win CFP national title
‘Mattress Mack’ makes $1M bet on team to win CFP national title
2
Senior VP out at Fontainebleau
Senior VP out at Fontainebleau
3
Comic legend Shecky Greene dies at 97
Comic legend Shecky Greene dies at 97
4
Man arrested in connection to early morning shooting near Strip
Man arrested in connection to early morning shooting near Strip
5
CARTOON: Meet the new boss
CARTOON: Meet the new boss
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple at the Acropolis hill during New Year's cel ...
New Year’s Day across the globe — PHOTOS
By The Associated Press

New Year’s Day arrived to cheers from tens of thousands of beaming people in Times Square who were showered with confetti and hugs after watching the descent of the lighted ball marking the birth of 2024 with hope for some.

Large waves crash in to Duncan's Landing north of Carmet, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, due ...
Powerful Pacific swell pounds California coast
By Marcio Sanchez and John Antczak The Associated Press

Dozens of people watched construction of emergency barriers in Ventura, where a rogue wave on Thursday smacked spectators and vehicles as it overran the beach and flowed into a neighborhood.

Former President Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference ...
Supreme Court getting heat to act on Trump ballot issues
Gregory Korte, Stephanie Lai and Greg Stohr Bloomberg News

“A single state is a random decision. Two states becomes a trend,” said Republican pollster Frank Luntz. And if a third state were to join, that would be “truly impactful,” he added.

A food shopper pushes a cart of groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., on Monday, Fe ...
What stores are open on New Year’s Eve 2023?
By WYATTE GRANTHAM-PHILIPS AP Business Writer

Preparing for a midnight toast and more year-end festivities may require a run or two to the store — but it’s wise to expect some limited business hours.

More stories
Powerful Pacific swell pounds California coast
Powerful Pacific swell pounds California coast
‘Dramatic storm’: Heavy rains flood California coastal cities — PHOTOS
‘Dramatic storm’: Heavy rains flood California coastal cities — PHOTOS
Putin: No peace in Ukraine until Russia’s goals are met
Putin: No peace in Ukraine until Russia’s goals are met
Red-gold volcanic lava lights up skies in Icelandic town — PHOTOS
Red-gold volcanic lava lights up skies in Icelandic town — PHOTOS
Israeli military hits Rafah in southern Gaza twice
Israeli military hits Rafah in southern Gaza twice
Israel widens offensive, calls for more evacuations in southern Gaza
Israel widens offensive, calls for more evacuations in southern Gaza